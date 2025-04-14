California welcomes 32 new state park rangers, lifeguards at graduation ceremony

From the program’s start in September 2024, the cadets have shown unwavering commitment to protecting California’s natural and cultural treasures. Their journey exemplifies this year’s motto: “Water and Land, Together We Stand,” reflecting their dedication to safeguarding the state’s diverse landscapes and waterways for future generations.

“We welcome 32 new guardians of California’s most cherished places,” said State Parks Director Armando Quintero. “These men and women have not only trained hard, but they have chosen a life of service, of standing in the gap between preservation and destruction, between safety and danger. They will be the steady hands guiding lost hikers home, the first responders in times of crisis, and the storytellers who connect us to our past. Their duty is not just a job, but a promise to protect the lands and waters that define who we are as Californians.”

The cadets’ training was extensive, ensuring they are prepared for the challenges ahead. Key areas of instruction included:

Strategic communication and de-escalation techniques

Physical arrests and defensive tactics

Search and rescue operations

Investigation techniques

Visitor services, public education and interpretation

Park resource protection and management

Firearms training and first aid

The program’s rigorous curriculum also prepared the cadets for the next stage of their journey: a 13-week Field Training Officer Program, where they will gain hands-on, on-the-job training.