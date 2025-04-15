Governor Newsom and Visit California launch international tourism campaign welcoming Canadians to experience the warmth and love of the Golden State

President Trump’s economic and immigration policies are hurting nearly every economic sector, including the tourism industry. Since President Trump took office, tourism from Canada has dramatically declined, dropping 12% in February compared to the previous year. This is the first decrease in Canadian tourism to California since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, 1.8 million Canadians traveled to California, spending $3.72 billion in the Golden State.

California is taking decisive, strategic action — not only to stem this tide, but to send a clear message: California is open, welcoming, and deeply values its international visitors, especially Canadians. The upcoming campaign will extend Visit California’s $5.2 million annual marketing investment in Canada.

“California is committed to rolling out the red carpet for our Canadian visitors, whenever you’re ready to visit,” Visit California President & CEO Caroline Beteta said. “California and Canada share so much in common. Our inclusive values, love of natural beauty and passion for innovation bind us, and we look forward to welcoming you back with the same community spirit you’ve always shown us.”’



Visit California is a nonprofit corporation funded by private travel, tourism and hospitality businesses in the state. No tax dollars will be used to fund this campaign.

California Love

All dreams are welcome in California. From the warmth of its people to its unmatched diversity of landscapes and activities, California is the ultimate playground — and a far cry from Washington, D.C. California will continue to be a welcome destination for its international neighbors to the north.

For more about your next California adventure, see VisitCalifornia.com.

Canada: A World of Opportunity

Canada is a top travel destination for California’s 40 million residents — pulling intrepid spirits to its friendly urban playgrounds, wide expanses of nature, and legendary outdoor sports locations. The campaign will help ensure that Canada remains a bright North Star for California travelers.



Expanding partnerships

This follows the Governor’s recent announcement of California’s goal to create new strategic trade relationships with international partners aimed at strengthening shared economic resilience and protecting California’s manufacturers, workers, farmers, businesses, and supply chains. As part of that effort, Governor Newsom today met with British Columbia Premier David Eby to discuss opportunities for expanding California’s partnership with Canada and shared priorities, including the lumber industry, national transportation corridors, and opportunities to expedite major projects and affordable housing.

Meeting with British Columbia Premier David Eby. Photo may be credited to Governor Newsom’s Press Office

California leads the nation in tourism

California is the nation’s #1 tourism destination. Travelers spent more than $150 billion in the state in 2023, generating $12.7 billion in state and local tax revenue. Nearly 1.2 million California workers depend on jobs in tourism and hospitality.