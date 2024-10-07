Attorney General Jackley Warns Public About Scam Involving Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns the public that members of the South Dakota Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force are not calling citizens demanding money.

“This is an insidious scam that preys upon the caller, suggesting they have committed a sexual crime against a child,” said Attorney General Jackley. “People who receive such a call should call a legitimate law enforcement agency or the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.”

Attorney General Jackley said the scam involves someone supposedly claiming to be a member of the ICAC Task Force and telling the consumer that they have been identified as having sexual communications with a minor. The minor also has tried to commit suicide.

The scammer tells the individual that they will be either arrested or can pay the parent of the child for their medical costs. The payment needs to be sent immediately and can range from $1,000 to $8,000.

“Some potential victims also have received text messages that include a picture of the person’s property that makes it look like the ICAC Task Force has been investigating the person,” said Attorney General Jackley. “It is designed to make the scam look more realistic.”

Attorney General Jackley said the ICAC team does not conduct investigations in this manner. Individuals who receive such calls should also:

*** Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

*** Check and double check email addresses if they are asking you to send money.

*** If the caller represents a business or government agency, don’t trust the telephone number they give you. Hang up and call the organization’s office.

*** Treat calls or emails demanding immediate action with suspicion.

*** Do not give into high pressured sales tactics.

*** Do not provide financial or personal information over the phone or via the internet.

*** If you are asked to send money, get off the telephone and seriously think about you are being asked to do.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

