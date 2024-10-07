Attorney General Jackley, Custer County State’s Attorney Kelley Announce Pringle Man Arrested on Arson Charges

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, Oct. 4, 2024

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley and Custer County State’s Attorney Tracy Kelley announce that a Pringle, SD man has been arrested on felony arson charges related to nine separate wildland and structure fires that recently have occurred in Custer County.

Jerimiah James Stange, 31, was arrested Thursday. The fires occurred between Aug. 28, 2024 and Sept. 30, 2024 in various locations throughout Custer County.

“These fires placed people at risk and damaged significant property,” said Attorney General Jackley. “Thank you to all of the firefighters that protected our communities, and the agencies that worked cooperatively in investigating this case and making the arrest.”

The fires involved were:

8/28/24 Lime Kiln Fire 8/28/24 Carrol Creek Fire 9/20/24 313 Fire 9/20/24 Pringle Cemetery Fire 9/20/24 Watershed Fire 9/20/24 260 Palmer St. Fire 9/21/24 Shirt Fire 9/26/24 Bowman Fire 9/30/24 257 Palmer St. Fire

South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) and the Custer County Sheriff’s Office led the investigation. Other assisting agencies were the DCI Forensic Lab, U.S. Forest Service, the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and State Wildland Fire. The Custer County State’s Attorney’s Office will prosecute the case.

Stange is being held in the Pennington County Jail, and his initial court appearance is pending. The defendant is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

