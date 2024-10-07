TechEx Europe 2024

TechEx Expo Europe Sets Record Attendance with over 8,000 Attendees

With an 18% increase in attendance compared to last year, the TechEx Expo continues to demonstrate its importance as a platform for tech professionals to connect, collaborate, and shape the future.” — Phill Hirons, MD of TechEx Expo

AMSTERDAM, NORTH HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TechEx Expo Europe 2024 is proud to announce it has set a new record, welcoming over 8,000 attendees to our event in Amsterdam on October 1-2, 2024— an 18% increase from last year. As one of the premier B2B enterprise technology conferences and expos, TechEx Expo continues to set the stage for innovation and collaboration in the world of IoT, AI, Big Data, Cybersecurity, Cloud, Intelligent Automation, Digital Transformation, Data Centres, Edge Computing, Unified Communications and emerging tech trends.The event showcased cutting-edge solutions from over 150 exhibitors and featured a packed agenda of over 200 speakers, spanning the tech ecosystem. Key topics ranged from digital twins and their impact on IoT data visualisation, the current limitations of enterprise-ready Gen AI, how emerging tech is changing how we perceive our digital transformation journey’s, the potential of cloud connectivity on a global scale, the impact of behavioural science on cybersecurity strategies, and the growing shift towards scalable, energy efficient data centres – just to name a few. Attendees had the opportunity to participate in 8 collocated events with presentations concerning the most pressing challenges and opportunities across the tech landscape.TechEx Expo 2024 provided a high calibre of its speakers, including representatives from leading global brands such Nvidia, ING, KLM, Unilever, Orange, Volvo, Lenovo, Danone and Heineken, just to mention a few. These industry leaders shared valuable insights on navigating digital disruption, improving operational efficiencies, and unlocking new revenue streams with advanced technologies.The exhibition floor was buzzing with activity from start to finish, with attendees able to interact with innovative solutions, network with peers, and enjoy an engaging experience that included live demos, immersive tech showcases, and interactive sessions.Phill Hirons, MD of TechEx Expo, remarked, “With an 18% increase in attendance compared to last year, the TechEx Expo continues to demonstrate its importance as a platform for tech professionals to connect, collaborate, and shape the future. We’re thrilled by this year’s turnout and are already committed to expanding our reach for 2025, with the latest in cutting-edge content, more networking opportunities and an enhanced experience for all attendees.”Events on the horizon for TechEx Expo include upcoming editions in London, California and Amsterdam, where global tech leaders will continue to push the boundaries of innovation.Upcoming 2025 events: TechEx Expo Global 5-6 February 2025 TechEx Expo North America 4-5 June 2025TechEx Expo Europe 24-25 September 2025

