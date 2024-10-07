European Economics: A Recognized Pure-Player Consultancy in Public Funding

We maintain continuous market watch to keep track of public funding opportunities in Europe and stay informed of the latest regulatory developments” — Marc Isabelle, founder and director

UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- At a time when we bear the responsibility to solve the climate change problem, european economics stands out as a leading specialist in public funding, committed to fostering environmental, climate, and social impact through the promotion of strategic industrial projects across Europe. The company offers bespoke, high-value-added services to assist its clients in designing and implementing turnkey solutions for State aid and European funding for their strategic projects.The European Union and Member States provide numerous funding opportunities crucial for reshaping business trajectories, with a strong emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and long-term environmental and social benefits. These opportunities include decarbonization projects in key sectors such as steelmaking, refining, cement, and chemicals. Public funding also targets strengthening European competitiveness, strategic independence, and the resilience of value chains, through billions of subsidies for gigafactories in sectors like microelectronics and green technologies. Additionally, support is provided for essential infrastructure in transportation, energy, and digital sectors. Finally, funding for R&D&I is crucial for reinforcing Europe’s leadership in technological advancement, securing future jobs, and ensuring economic growth. european economics assists businesses in securing public funding for this kind of strategic projects.Public support offered by Member States for these projects significantly impacts competition within the European internal market and is therefore regulated by the European Commission. Since the European Commission’s comprehensive reform of state aid in 2005, which introduced evaluation methods deeply inspired by microeconomic theory, european economics has been at the forefront of navigating and leveraging these complex regulations. In 2009, Marc Isabelle established his specialized consultancy, european economics, to help businesses secure public funding for strategic projects with budgets ranging from €100 million to several billion euros.As a pure player consultancy in public funding, european economics possesses deep knowledge and a unique track record in regional, national, and European funding programs as well as in the regulations that govern them. With a team of highly qualified experts, Ph.D. economists, european economics offers specific support in navigating the complexities of funding landscapes, application procedures, and regulations, while maximizing the financial impact and success rates. "We maintain continuous market watch to keep track of public funding opportunities in Europe and stay informed of the latest regulatory developments. Hence, we’re at the forefront of offering innovative funding solutions to the companies and projects we support. This allows us to optimize funding amounts for our clients while achieving a 100% success rate in notifications of State aid to the European Commission,” says Marc Isabelle, founder and director.To unlock public funding for a strategic project, european economics implements a holistic approach for its clients throughout the entire project lifecycle, from defining the best public funding strategies, preparing state-of-the-art application files as well as notification files to navigate the European Commission’s validation process, and monitoring the funding during the project’s execution.Securing public funding for these projects and ensuring their sustainability is a complex and demanding process. With its extensive expertise and unique experience accumulated over 15 years, european economics’ portfolio includes more than €39 billion in funding – €7.9 billion just last year – for 237 impactful projects across the European Union. These initiatives, ranging from battery gigafactories, carbon capture utilization and storage, innovation in power semiconductors, and steelmakers shifting from coal to green hydrogen, are essential in addressing climate challenges and promoting a more sustainable future.In times of increasing global focus on climate action, european economics remains committed to advancing sustainable solutions through the design and implementation of turnkey public funding solutions for strategic industrial projects. By supporting breakthrough innovative projects that drive environmental progress, the company contributes significantly to global efforts in combating climate change and building a sustainable future.Check our pages for more information:Website: https://www.europeaneconomics.com/en/

