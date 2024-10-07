Key Fundraising Insights Shared at 'Level Up Your Nonprofit' Workshop on October 2 in Elmont, NY

Level Up Your Nonprofit Oct. 2, 2024 Workshop with Lynette Battle and Monique Brizz-Walker

Event Strategies For Success Partners with Elmont Stakeholders to Empower Nonprofit Leaders

Today's program aligns with our core mission of education. It is our sincere wish that you leave here better prepared to achieve your respective missions and nonprofit goals.” — Aubrey Phillips, Executive Director, Highlighting Success, Inc.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Event Strategies For Success, in collaboration with Highlighting Success, led by Mr. and Mrs. Aubrey Phillips, and supported by the Long Island African American Chamber of Commerce , represented by Rose Ward and the Urban League of Long Island , represented by Travis Jackson, Parliamentarian of the Urban League of Long Island and Su Chen, Board Chair of the Urban League of Long Island, President of the Council of Board Chairs and Trustee of the National Urban League, hosted a high-impact workshop for nonprofit leaders serving low-to-moderate income (LMI) communities and underserved populations.Highlighting Success played a pivotal role in establishing relationships with key partners, including the Elmont Public Library, where the workshop was held. Their leadership helped create a meaningful opportunity for 25 participants to engage in discussions and gain valuable insights on effective fundraising strategies.In addition to the core workshop content, Ray Schwetz from Jovia Financial Credit Union shared with attendees the details of the upcoming Imagine Awards of Long Island , an event designed to showcase the nonprofit sector's significant contributions. The Imagine Awards celebrate organizations making a difference on Long Island while fostering opportunities for nonprofits to collaborate, form new relationships, and learn from those being honored. Schwetz emphasized the event's role in helping nonprofit leaders discover new organizations, meet potential partners, and deepen their connections within the community.The workshop, titled “Level Up Your Nonprofit: Fundraising & Event Strategies For Success”, featured Lynette Battle, Consulting Partner for Event Strategies For Success, who led a dynamic discussion around key fundraising topics, including:1. Expanding Access to Funding Opportunities2. Strengthening Collaboration with Other Nonprofits3. Exploring Alternative Fundraising Models4. Major Gifts & Capital Campaigns5. Annual Fund Campaigns6. Planned Giving (Wills, Trusts, Bequests)Attendees received a comprehensive toolkit of actionable takeaways and strategies to implement in their organizations, aimed at advancing their fundraising agendas and building stronger community impact.Later this fall, Monique Brizz-Walker, Founder of Event Strategies For Success, will present Part 2 of the workshop, focusing on the Benefits of Special Event Fundraising to help nonprofits maximize visibility and philanthropy through expertly designed events.For more information about upcoming workshops or to learn more about Event Strategies For Success, please visit our website.

