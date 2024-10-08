Upflex and gospace AI Announce Strategic Partnership to Bring Distributed Teams Together and Reduce Office Costs

Workplace leaders can now use spatial AI solutions to more seamlessly integrate third-party workspace into their office strategies. (Pictured: Mindspace in San Francisco, one of 11,000+ bookable workspace locations on Upflex)

Proptech's most mature spatial AI meets the leading suite of hybrid work solutions and workspace network to improve distributed work for managers and employees.

By bringing the industry’s smartest, most mature spatial AI into Upflex's suite of distribute work solutions, we're again able to set a new standard for workplace efficiency and human experience.” — Christophe Garnier, CEO, Upflex

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Upflex, a best-in-class flexible workspace solutions provider, has partnered with gospace AI, a pioneer in spatial AI for autonomous workplace management. The partnership brings together gospace’s proprietary spatial AI technology to power Upflex’s platform, in a new product called Unify AI : a whole-workplace solution for the management of offices and flex workspaces in hybrid work.Global enterprises are embracing distributed work as a long-term solution. The biggest challenge they are facing now is creating opportunities and ease of access for meaningful in-person work. Bringing teams together is shown to enhance employee experience, knowledge sharing and upskilling, and productivity, among other benefits. Upflex is marrying its distributed workplace management solutions with gospace’s spatial AI for corporate office management — the most mature and advanced solution on the market — to reduce barriers to in-person collaboration while helping workplace leaders cut workspace costs by an average of 42%.Unify AI is designed to intelligently automate the organization of employees based on space availability, stated preferences, and past booking patterns. Companies using this technology are reducing their real estate spend and gaining the benefits of a heightened employee experience through streamlined workflows and more time together. It helps employers ensure high quality, purposeful in-office time, in-person collaboration and relationship building in the office, and the ‘intentional moments’ that HR leaders in distributed work increasingly focus on.“We are excited to partner with Upflex to create a unique, industry-leading product offering,” said Bruce Davison, CEO at gospace AI. “Together, we are redefining how office spaces are utilized, ensuring that organizations can achieve operational excellence while fostering a collaborative and engaging environment for their employees.”“Partnering with gospace AI gives our suite of solutions another leading advantage in the future of distributed work,” said Christophe Garnier, CEO at Upflex. “Our solutions make distributed work more seamless and sustainable for everyone. By bringing the industry’s smartest and most mature spatial AI into that picture, we’re yet again able to set a new standard for efficiency and human experience in the modern workplace."UNIFY AI’s key differentiators and benefits:• Unify AI is the only distributed workplace solution powered by gospace’s market leading spatial AI• The AI is the only autonomous occupancy management solution on the market that goes beyond insights, to automatically make decisions that optimize space usage and reduce overhead daily, supporting an average of 42% savings on real estate costs.• By intelligently automating the organization of employees within workspaces — owned, leased or third-party flex — Unify AI helps employers create a more engaging and productive work environment, which drives talent retention.• With Upflex’s strategic client support, the solution enhances employee experience and culture by enabling employers to easily support both office-based and remote teams.Upflex and gospace AI count global banks, management consultancies, and tech companies among their customers, demonstrating the broad applicability and trust in their solutions. For more information about the partnership and the new capabilities of the Unify AI product, please visit upflex.com /unify-ai.About Upflex (upflex.com): Upflex is a global leader in flexible workspace solutions, providing a comprehensive platform that enables remote and hybrid employees to access quality workspaces anywhere. With a vast network of high-quality spaces, a robust booking platform, and data-driven insights, Upflex helps organizations reduce real estate liabilities, improve productivity, and enhance employee satisfaction.About gospace AI ( gospace.com ): At the leading edge of AI for the workplace, gospace provides an autonomous workplace platform powered by proprietary spatial AI. It specializes in delivering an enhanced in-office experience, providing insights to support effective workplace design, and delivering operational efficiencies to help organizations maximize productivity, optimize their workplace, and achieve significant cost and environmental savings.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.