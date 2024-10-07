Aqua Membranes secures B series funding to meet doubling customer demand

Funding secured from numerous venture and strategic funds with a collective interest in advancing sustainability in water treatment

We are deeply grateful to our new and existing investors – for their trust and belief in the important work we do every day for the future of clean water.” — Craig Beckman, CEO of Aqua Membranes

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dedicated to innovation that drives sustainability, Aqua Membranes today announces it has secured an additional round of funding intended to expand company development and production of its reverse osmosis membrane elements with Printed Spacer Technology . The combined investment was led by Burnt Island Ventures and supported by Helios Climate Ventures, MUUS Climate Partners, and SQN Venture Partners.This year, Aqua Membranes is set to more than quadruple its revenue, with customer demand expected to increase further next year. The new round of funding, including equity and debt, will help the company meet the growing demand for its innovative technology, which has been shown to optimize output, reduce operating costs and help customers achieve sustainability goals.Specifically, the funds will be used to:1. Increase capacity through automated production and additional equipment2. Establish a new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Knoxville, Tennessee3. Expand the team by hiring additional staff, domestic and international4. New product development for sustainable membrane and separation technologies“We are deeply grateful to our new and existing investors – for their trust and belief in the important work we do every day for the future of clean water,” said Craig Beckman, CEO of Aqua Membranes. “This is an exciting time for our team. Fueled by significant revenue growth in 2024 and this new capital investment, we are more committed and able than ever to drive reverse osmosis innovation and make clean water accessible for all."About Aqua MembranesAqua Membranes manufactures reverse osmosis (RO) membrane elements with Printed Spacer Technologyto revolutionize the performance of RO systems with just the change of membrane elements. With printed spacers, its products improve system output, element life, and energy usage by redesigning the spacer in a way that has never been done before. Learn how to lower operating costs, meet sustainability goals, and improve operations at aquamembranes.com

