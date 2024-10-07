SGS Announces Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Testing Capabilities

Scientists in action at SGS’s recently expanded Lincolnshire center of excellence

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is pleased to announce that it has added new capacity and capabilities at its center of excellence in Lincolnshire, Illinois, USA.This expansion adds new instrumentation and expertise to a substantial and well-established facility which currently provides outsourcing services to developers and manufacturers in the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical and medical device industries.SGS’s Lincolnshire center of excellence is a 60,000 square-foot, state-of-the art facility, delivering microbiology, chemistry and molecular biology analytical services to support clients with both small and large molecule testing. It offers an extensive range of innovative analytical solutions, for every phase of product development.With this expansion in its biopharmaceutical service portfolio, the Lincolnshire facility now provides early cell bank safety assessment, product characterization, method development/validation, raw material testing and support for final product release.Through this expansion, SGS has enhanced its global biopharmaceutical expertise and instrumentation, expanding its capacity to support the characterization of a full range of biopharmaceutical therapeutics. These enhancements facilitate analytical testing in both the discovery and commercial stages within a single facility, a unique position within the SGS biopharmaceutical network. This provides delivery of a comprehensive, streamlined, and flexible service model to clients.This is timely given the fast-growing needs of biopharmaceutical companies seeking to accelerate getting their drugs to market cost-effectively. Within such an environment, it is critical that regulatory guidelines are followed, and compliance is achieved, to ensure the quality and safety of the final product. Such factors are key drivers for companies to outsource their complex and specialized analytical requirements.“Biologics constitute a high-growth segment of the pharmaceutical market, with sales and development of biologics-based products more than doubling over the last decade in North America,” said Mark Rogers, Global Scientific Director, Health & Nutrition, SGS. “With the addition of scientific expertise and leading instrumentation at our Lincolnshire site, SGS is bolstering its biologics testing capabilities to better meet the growing demand for large molecule drug products that are supporting rapid advancements in novel drug discovery.”SGS offers a global network of contract service laboratories providing support for biopharmaceutical development, biopharmaceutical characterization, biosafety, and clinical research.The company operates 20 laboratories across 11 countries that service the global biopharmacuetical/pharmaceutical industry which represents the broadest, wholly owned, global network of contract analytical laboratories for this sector. SGS also delivers solutions for medical-device developers and manufacturers, and also offers services in biostatistics and regulatory consultancy.About SGSWe are SGS – the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company. We are recognized as the global benchmark for sustainability, quality and integrity. Our 99,600 employees operate a network of 2,600 offices and laboratories around the world.​​​​​​​

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.