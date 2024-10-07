Are Your Baby’s Nappies Safe?

Other toxins found in nappies

Disposable nappies often contain several chemicals to improve absorbency, elasticity and durability. While these features make nappies more effective, they can also introduce toxins into your baby’s environment. Babies have more sensitive and permeable skin than adults, making them more vulnerable to the toxins.

Chlorine

Chlorine is often used in the bleaching process of disposable nappies, leaving behind harmful residues and by-products that have been linked to respiratory issues, skin irritations and reproductive problems.

Dioxins

These compounds are a group of chemically related by-products from the bleaching process used in some nappies to make them appear whiter and more appealing. Dioxins are highly toxic and can cause reproductive and developmental issues, damage the immune system and interfere with hormones. Although the amount of dioxin in nappies is relatively small, long-term exposure to even low levels can accumulate in the body over time.

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)

VOCs, such as toluene, ethylbenzene and xylene, are chemicals found in some nappies, especially in fragrances or adhesives. These compounds can evaporate into the air and be inhaled, posing respiratory risks to babies. VOCs are also linked to developmental delays, immune system suppression and cancer.

Phthalates

Phthalates are plasticisers used to make the plastic components in nappies more flexible. These chemicals are endocrine disruptors, meaning they can interfere with the body’s hormonal system. In babies, exposure to phthalates has been associated with reproductive and developmental problems, and an increased risk of allergies and asthma.

Fragrances and lotions

Many nappies come with added fragrances or lotions to mask odours or soothe the skin. However, these fragrances often contain synthetic chemicals that can cause skin irritation, allergic reactions and respiratory issues. Babies have delicate skin, making them more vulnerable to irritation from these added chemicals.

Sodium polyacrylate

Sodium polyacrylate is the absorbent gel used in most disposable nappies to absorb liquids and keep the baby dry. While it is effective at locking in moisture, there have been concerns about this substance’s potential to cause skin irritation and allergic reactions. It was also used in tampons, but was removed due to its association with toxic shock syndrome.