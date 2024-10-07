Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Global Market 2024 To Reach $9.43 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.6%

The Business Research Company

Smart Commercial Drones Global Market Report 2024

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.86 billion in 2023 to $7.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to expansion of the plastic and rubber industry, increasing demand for plastic and rubber products, focus on sustainable manufacturing, globalization of supply chains, development of specialty gases, evolving regulatory standards.

The industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to focus on energy efficiency, demand for high-performance polymers, rising automotive production, focus on circular economy, increased use of composites, shift towards bio-based plastics, global trends in packaging materials.

The growing demand for healthcare and medical devices is expected to propel the growth of industrial gases for the plastic & rubber industry market in the coming years. Healthcare and medical devices are tools, devices, surgical implants, and equipment used in healthcare institutions to identify, avoid, track, cure, and handle medical diseases. In the production of medical devices, the use of industrial gases provides quality, accuracy, and protection in the manufacturing processes, allowing the fabrication of devices that fulfill high regulatory criteria and assure patient safety.

Key players in the market include Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc., Messer Group, Novomer Inc., Praxair Inc., Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corp., The Linde Group, Universal Industrial Gases Inc., Yingde Gases Group Co. Ltd., Reliance Industries Limited, Bharat Petroleum, Supreme Industries Limited, HPCL-Mittal Energy Limited, Gulf Cryo, Rotarex, Air Liquide S.A., Air Water Inc., Airgas Dry Ice, Airtec Gases LLC, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Buzwair Industrial Gases Factories, Chemours Company, Cryogenic Gases Inc., DOW Chemical Company, Iwatani Corporation, Matheson Tri-Gas Inc., Showa Denko K.K.

Major companies operating in the industrial gases for plastic & rubber industry market are adopting a strategic partnership approach aiming to build the worldwide industrial gas business. Strategic partnerships refer to a process in which companies leverage each other's strengths and resources to achieve mutual benefits and success.

1) By Gas Type: Nitrogen, Carbon Monoxide, Carbon Dioxide

2) By Storage and Distribution and Transportation: Cylinder and packaged gas distribution, Merchant liquid distribution, Tonnage distribution

3) By Process: Injection molding, Extrusion, Foaming, Blow moulding

4) By End-Use: Plastic Industry, Rubber Industry

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Gases for Plastic & Rubber Industry Market Definition

Industrial gases for the plastic and rubber industry are gases used in industrial processes such as molding and extrusion. These gases have low concentrations and are easily dissipated into the atmosphere, making them excellent for industrial applications. It is used for increasing the energy efficiency and productivity of manufacturing and curing processes of plastic and rubber components.

