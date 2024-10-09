Atlas Real Estate CEO Tony Julianelle Named Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEO 2024

Tony Julianelle, CEO, Atlas Real Estate

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlas Real Estate, a full service real estate company specializing in investment services, single and multifamily property management, institutional acquisitions and brokerage, is thrilled to announce that its CEO, Tony Julianelle, has been named one of Denver Business Journal's Most Admired CEOs for 2024. This prestigious honor highlights Julianelle’s exemplary leadership, innovation within the organization, and unwavering commitment to the community and the earth.

The Most Admired CEO award recognizes leaders who have made significant contributions to their companies and communities through innovative business strategies, dedication to organizational culture, and active involvement in philanthropic causes. Tony Julianelle’s leadership of Atlas Real Estate—whose mission is to “Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate” –has propelled the company to new heights while positively impacting countless lives.

Tony Julianelle’s Achievements

Under Julianelle’s stewardship, Atlas Real Estate has expanded into new markets such as Las Vegas, San Antonio, Kansas City, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Atlanta and Houston, while developing close to $1billion in joint venture partnerships to own and manage single family rentals in the Western U.S. Through the work of Net Energy, a company that received its initial seed investment capital from Atlas Real Estate, Tony has helped reduce the carbon footprint of these assets by over 60%.

Tony has been instrumental in expanding PropTech solutions such as Appfolio, providing owners, residents and investors with seamless, data-rich information that enhances customer experience. Property Meld, a solution that increases operational efficiency and lowers maintenance costs, has also been implemented.

In addition to these business achievements, Tony has launched Atlas Home Services (AHS), an innovative company formed to address labor and supply chain challenges in the real estate industry. AHS has since scaled to 8 of Atlas’ markets, exemplifying his ability to anticipate market trends, develop strategic partnerships, and position Atlas as a leader in the industry.

A Commitment to Community

As Denver Business Journal’s Most Admired CEO for 2024, Tony Julianelle is also recognized for his deep commitment to improving the lives of individuals in the communities Atlas serves. One of his hallmark initiatives is the creation of the Uplift Program, which helps convert residents (renters) into homeowners and homeowners into investors, stabilizing lives in the process. With a dedicated Resident Concierge to guide them, residents are eligible for tangible savings benefits and vital resources that help them achieve homeownership, because Atlas believes that the dream of owning a home should not be an exclusive journey.

Tony has also been actively involved in numerous charitable initiatives, including his long-standing work with Compassion International, Save Our Youth, and Redemptive Real Estate. Recently, he and his family partnered with 1 Million Home, volunteering in Kenya to support orphan care initiatives.

Future Vision

Tony’s leadership will continue to guide Atlas Real Estate’s growth and innovation. His vision for the future includes doubling the impact of Atlas’ Uplift Program. Additionally, through Net Energy, although Tony has already achieved reducing the carbon footprint of homes by 60%, his plan is to reach 95% reduction in the coming years.

“I am honored to be recognized by the Denver Business Journal, and I am both grateful and humbled by this award. Our mission at Atlas is to use real estate as a vehicle to uplift humanity, and I am proud to lead a passionate, capable and committed team that actualizes it,” said Tony Julianelle.

About Atlas Real Estate

Atlas Real Estate, founded in 2013, is a full-service real estate company specializing in investment services, property management, institutional acquisitions, and brokerage. With a mission to “Uplift Humanity Through Real Estate,” Atlas manages over $3.5 billion in real estate assets and more than 6,000 residential units. Through sustainable practices, community engagement, and a focus on creating financial autonomy through real estate investment, Atlas is revolutionizing the industry. The company operates in 17 markets and is a Zillow Flex Partner Agency. For more information, visit, www.realatlas.com.

