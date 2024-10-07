Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size, Share, And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hyper converged infrastructure market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $14.16 billion in 2023 to $18.07 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to data center modernization, cost efficiency, simplified management, scalability requirements, streamlined deployment, increased workload demands, performance improvements, hyper-convergence awareness.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The hyper converged infrastructure market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.43 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to enhanced security features, data analytics requirements, green it initiatives, automation and orchestration trends, adoption in various industries, vendor ecosystem development.

Growth Driver Of The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

An increase in cloud adoption is expected to propel the growth of the hyper converged infrastructure market going forward. The term ‘cloud,’ in the context of computing and technology, refers to a network of remote servers that are hosted on the internet to store, manage, and process data rather than on a local, personal computer or a local server. Hyper-converged infrastructure (HCI) plays a critical role in facilitating cloud adoption. HCI integrates computing, storage, networking, and virtualization resources into a single, unified platform, simplifying data center management and scalability. This technology enables organizations to build private clouds or connect seamlessly to public cloud services. By providing a robust foundation for cloud deployments, HCI accelerates the migration of workloads to the cloud, enhances resource allocation, and streamlines hybrid or multi-cloud management.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Dell Technologies Inc., Nutanix Inc., Pivot3 Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Cisco Systems Inc., VMware Inc., Microsoft Corporation, NetApp Inc., Scale Computing Inc., StorMagic Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., HiveIO Inc., Super Micro Computer Inc., Hitachi Vantara Corporation, Diamanti Inc., Lenovo Group Limited, NEC Corporation, Riverbed Technology LLC, StarWind Software Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., DataCore Software UK Ltd., IBM Technology Corp., Sangfor Technologies Inc., Maxta Inc., Startoscale Ltd., Simplivity Ltd., Atlantis Computing Inc., Stratoscale Ltd., DataDirect Networks Inc., Red Hat Inc., Gridstore Ltd., Cloudistics Inc., Nyriad Ltd., Sunlight Inc.

What Are The Emerging Trends Shaping The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Size?

Major companies are focusing on collaborations and partnerships to strengthen their position in the market. A business strategic partnership refers to a structured affiliation between two or more commercial enterprises, typically established via one or more business agreements or contracts.

How Is The Global Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Segmented?

1) By Component: Hardware, Software

2) By Hypervisor: Vmware, Kernel-based Virtual Machines (KVM), Hyper-V

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

4) By Application: Remote Office or Branch Office, Virtualization Desktop Infrastructure (VDI), Data Center Consolidation, Backup or Recovery or Disaster Recovery, Virtualizing Critical Applications, Other Applications.

5) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Manufacturing, Government, Healthcare, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Market Definition

Hyper-converged infrastructure combines all the elements of a traditional data center such as storage, computing, networking, and management. The HCI provides three main benefits such as increased IT efficiency, better storage at lower cost, and greater ability to scale. These are used in a software unified system.

Hyper Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

• Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global hyper converged infrastructure market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Hyper Converged Infrastructure Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hyper converged infrastructure market size, hyper converged infrastructure market drivers and trends and hyper converged infrastructure market growth across geographies. This report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

