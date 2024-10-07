Yihe Dim Sum by Ye Zhang Wins Bronze in A' Packaging Design Awards

Yihe Dim Sum

Innovative Packaging Design Blends Traditional Chinese Architecture with Pop Art Style

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Yihe Dim Sum by Ye Zhang as a Bronze winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the Yihe Dim Sum packaging design within the packaging industry and design community, acknowledging its innovative approach and exceptional execution.The Yihe Dim Sum packaging design stands out for its seamless blend of traditional Chinese architecture with a pop art style, incorporating elements from traditional paintings in a collage form. This unique approach aligns with current trends in the packaging industry, appealing to younger consumers while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of the Summer Palace. The design offers practical benefits for users, enhancing the value of the pastries and creating a visually impactful impression that sets a new paradigm in traditional Chinese pastry packaging.Yihe Dim Sum's packaging design showcases the essence of the Summer Palace by featuring four of its most iconic sites, each representing a different flavor. The illustrations create a visually striking impression, combining traditional Chinese architecture with a pop art style and elements from traditional paintings in a collage form. This innovative approach not only resonates aesthetically with younger generations but also elevates the products' value and promotes the Summer Palace's cultural heritage.The Bronze A' Design Award for Yihe Dim Sum serves as a testament to the design team's dedication to excellence and innovation. This recognition is expected to inspire future projects within the brand, fostering further exploration and creativity in packaging design. The award also motivates the team to continue striving for exceptional design solutions that enhance the user experience and contribute positively to the industry.Team MembersYihe Dim Sum was designed by a talented team led by Ye Zhang, who served as the Design Director. Yang Mao and Xingxing Li contributed as Art Directors, while Xiaoyi Wang acted as the Lead Designer. The design team also included Xiaoyuan Qin, Yuzheng Lei, Ye Lin, Le Sun, and Xiao Yu Zhou, who all played essential roles in bringing the innovative packaging design to life.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ye ZhangYe Zhang is a talented designer from China who has made significant contributions to the field of packaging design. As a member of the creative design program at Beijing Jiaotong University, Ye Zhang has been involved in numerous prestigious projects in brand design and cultural creativity. Their work has garnered widespread social influence and recognition through various domestic and international design competitions.About Beijing Jiaotong UniversityFounded in 1896, Beijing Jiaotong University (BJTU) is the birthplace of modern railway and telecommunication education in China. It is renowned both domestically and internationally as one of the key universities with the longest history in China. The creative design program at BJTU, under the School of Architecture and Design, offers majors such as Visual Communication Design, Digital Media Art, Environmental Design, Architecture, Urban and Rural Planning, contributing to the education of numerous outstanding designers and architects for society. The design team at BJTU has undertaken a series of prestigious projects in brand design and cultural creativity, including designs for well-known landmarks in China and overseas, garnering widespread social influence and recognition through various design competitions.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes outstanding packaging designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winning designs are acknowledged for their potential to positively influence industry standards by effectively blending form and function. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, packaging industry experts, journalists, and academics. Evaluation criteria include innovation, sustainability, functional efficiency, aesthetic appeal, material choice, user convenience, brand identity reflection, market competitiveness, cost-effectiveness, safety measures, packaging durability, cultural relevance, social impact, originality, technical excellence, ergonomic design, product protection, information clarity, adaptability, and the inclusion of technology.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international juried design competition that recognizes superior products and projects across all industries. Established in 2008, the A' Packaging Design Award welcomes entries from innovative packaging designers, agencies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. Participants have the opportunity to showcase their creativity, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world through the power of good design, motivating designers and brands to develop exceptional products and projects that benefit society. Interested parties may explore the A' Design Awards , view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://packaging-awards.com

