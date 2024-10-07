Aida Murad’s Solo Exhibition at The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh: A Love Letter to Riyadh

Aida Murad in Riyadh with her new collection

Riyadh holds a special place in my heart. It's beauty and spirit has deeply inspired me, and this exhibition is my love letter to the city. I am excited for people to connect with it through art.” — Aida Murad

RIYADH, RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, in collaboration with internationally renowned artist Aida Murad, proudly presents "A Love Letter to Riyadh," an exclusive solo art exhibition inspired by the cultural vibrance of Saudi Arabia’s capital to be held on October 17th at 7 pm. .This extraordinary event marks Aida Murad’s artistic debut in Riyadh, showcasing a collection deeply inspired by her connection to the city. Aida, who has captivated audiences in Los Angeles, New York, and globally, brings her unique perspective to Saudi Arabia, reflecting her love for Riyadh through her art.Aida’s work is particularly distinctive as she paints everything with her fingers, a practice she turned to after being semi-paralyzed for 4.5 years. Her journey from Economist to full-time Artist was driven by her personal experience of the healing power of art, which brought profound joy and transformation to her life and to the lives of others.Each of Aida’s 30 paintings serves as a visual abstract expression of love, creating a personal love letter to Riyadh. In addition, the exhibition will feature a special installation where attendees can write their own love letters to the city, contributing to a collective celebration of the capital’s rich culture and beauty.Event Details:Date: October 17, 2024Time: 7:00 PM - 10:30 PM (Artist talk at 8:30 PM)Venue: The Ritz-Carlton, RiyadhAbout Aida Murad: Aida Murad is a globally celebrated artist, who has been shortlisted for America’s Next Top Artist by the Smithsonian Channel. Known for her impactful art, she has sold out ten fine art collections and participated in over 35 exhibitions worldwide. Her work reflects themes of healing, transformation, happiness and the human connection with nature.Aida has collaborated with Grammy Award-winning artists, including John Densmore of The Doors. Her painting was the first to be auctioned by the New York Public Theatre, selected by Tony Award winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. Aida’s collectors include notable figures such as members of the Royal British Family, the Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan and MIT. She has been named as the Inaugural Georgetown University Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center Artist in Residence, Inaugural Artivist Fellow for Seeds of Peace, and TEDTech's Inaugural Artist in London.Her collection inspired by Riyadh offers an intimate exploration of the city’s cultural and natural elements, creating a visual dialogue between her global experiences and her connection to Saudi Arabia.RSVP Information:To attend the event, please RSVP using the following options:Email: hello@aidamurad.comContact: Beatriz Fernandez Moradiellos at beatriz.fernandezmoradiellos@ritzcarlton.comFor more details about Aida Murad and her work, visit www.aidamurad.com or follow her on Instagram @muradaida.Join us for an unforgettable evening of art, culture, and connection as we celebrate Aida Murad’s homage to Riyadh.Media Contact:Lina MuradEmail: hello@aidamurad.comBeatriz Fernandez MoradiellosThe Ritz-Carlton, RiyadhEmail: beatriz.fernandezmoradiellos@ritzcarlton.com----------------------------------------------About The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh: The Ritz-Carlton, Riyadh, is a premier luxury hotel known for hosting prestigious events and offering unparalleled hospitality in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Follow us on Instagram @thritzcarltoruh or visit our website at www.ritzcarlton.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.