Aida Murad Makes History as First Visual Artist to Auction Painting at New York Public Theater Gala
Aida Murad becomes the first visual artist to auction a painting at New York Public Theater gala. Historic event celebrates art and supports theater's mission.
It is an honor to be the first visual artist to have my painting auctioned to support the work of the New York Public Theater. The arts is truly a healing vessel, it brings light to us all.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned Impact Artist Aida Murad Makes History at New York Public Theater Gala
— Aida Murad
Aida Murad, a trailblazing Jordanian US-based Impact Artist, is set to create an unprecedented milestone in the art world. We are thrilled to announce that Aida Murad will be the first-ever visual artist to auction off a painting for the prestigious New York Public Theater at their highly anticipated gala event on June 12 held at The Delacorte Theater in Central Park.
Aida Murad's mission as an Impact Artist is to help people feel seen, heard, and loved through art. Her unique artistic approach, painting with her fingers due to a past trauma, has captivated audiences worldwide. Overcoming her struggles with Rheumatoid Arthritis and being semi-paralyzed for 4.5 years, Murad found solace and healing in art, using her own hands to demonstrate her resilience and determination to rise above adversity.
The Artist describes her selected painting, A Bright Choice: "Within the realm of our vast world, lies a profound truth: we are bestowed with the power of choice. Every thought, every uttered word, and every action undertaken is an opportunity for us to shape our own destinies. The artwork was meticulously crafted stroke by stroke, using only my fingers, eschewing traditional paintbrushes. This intentional choice symbolizes the notion that all lies within our hands. I sought to capture the essence of how brilliant, impactful, and vibrant lives come to fruition through the accumulation of individual strokes, thoughts, words, and actions."
The canvas, once void, now stands as a testament to the transformative power of these incremental actions. A visual reminder that our collective existence flourishes when we acknowledge that the choices we make, no matter how small, hold the potential to illuminate our shared path. This painting serves as an invitation to embrace the luminous paths that invigorate our spirits and pave the way for a brighter, collective future.
The painting was selected and approved by Co-Chairs: Luis A. Miranda, Jr.; Jay Meredith Stein; and Reginald Van Lee. The cocktail reception will feature live music from Alex Nguyen, Dennis Pol, and Marty Jaffe and the dinner program will feature performances from Brandon Victor Dixon, Maleah Joi Moon, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anna Uzele.
To bid on the painting "A Bright Choice" visit the auction site: https://e.givesmart.com/events/x2H/i/_Auction/mJpg/. Aida Murad's painting is one of the unique items available to bid on including a virtual coffee chat with the inimitable father son duo, Luis and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
For media inquiries and further information, please contact:
Farouq Murad, COO of AM Creatives
aidamurad@gmail.com
About Aida Murad:
Aida Murad is a Jordanian US based Impact Artist whose mission is to help people feel seen, heard and loved through art. She paints with her fingers due to a past trauma. She became an Artist because she had Rheumatoid Arthritis. They say the darker the shadow the brighter the light. Her Rheumatoid Arthritis was her shadow. Her art is her light and serves as a light for others. When she was 20 years old, she was diagnosed with her shadow and, subsequently, semi paralyzed for 4.5 years. When she was in a place of suffering, she turned to art to help her heal. However, she didn’t paint with paint brushes, she painted only with her hands to demonstrate to herself and to the world that she is not damaged, and this dysmorphia will not define her.
Previously Aida was an Economist and Tech Founder. Today, Aida is an Impact Artist who combines her expertise as an Artist, Reiki master, Intuitive, and Coach to create transformational art experiences and fine art by painting with her fingers to both beautify people's physical spaces and bring healing. As of June 2023, Aida has sold out 10 collections and has been featured in 32 exhibitions including most recently at the Embassy of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in Washington DC, 2023 LA Art Show and TEDinArabic in Doha, Qatar. Her art work has been published by the University of Cambridge with Ai Weiwei and featured globally including in TED, MIT Solve, Voice of America, Reuters, TRT World, Al Jazeera, World Bank and the United Nations. She is named as the 2022/2023 Georgetown University Artist in Residence to create healing art for the Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center and has been selected as one of the first Fellows for the Artivism Fellowship under global non-profit, Seeds of Peace. She has also collaborated with Grammy Award winning artists including the drummer from The Doors, John Densmore, to use art for social good. Her paintings have been acquired globally including by the previous Chairman of Saatchi & Saatchi and Manchester United, previous Deputy Minister of Culture of the U.A.E, Qatar America Institute for Culture, Board Member of the National Museum of Mexican Art and the previous Chairman of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights under Obama's administration at a historical landmark in Chicago. She has previously organized a mental health summit with Deepak Chopra's foundation and has been a organizer for the first festival in the US celebrating refugee talents in the creative industries. Aida is a BMW Foundation Leader and has received numerous awards for women in impact.
About the New York Public Theater:
The New York Public Theater is a celebrated institution committed to producing innovative theater productions that reflect the diversity of New York City. For over half a century, the theater has been a breeding ground for artistic excellence, fostering emerging talents and presenting groundbreaking works that challenge conventions and inspire audiences. With a focus on inclusivity and social impact, the New York Public Theater has established itself as a pillar of the arts community and a beacon of creative expression.
Farouq Murad
AM Creatives
+1 202-815-8778
aidamurad@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube