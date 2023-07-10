First ever TED Tech conference kicks off by bringing nature to technology
Aida's installation demonstrates exactly what TED Tech is about: illustrating how the future of emerging technology is intimately tied to culture, how art can and should shape our tech-enabled future.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM , July 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Aida Murad, internationally acclaimed Impact Artist, has been selected to create an immersive art installation at TED's inaugural TED Tech conference. The event, taking place at the Southbank Centre in London on September 18 - 19, 2023, will bring together visionaries and innovators from around the world to share ideas, explore the future of technology and creativity, and define positive visions for our tech-enabled future.
Murad's installation, which will center on the theme of "Nature as our Highest Technology," aims to draw parallels between the intricate network of mycorrhizal fungi that support trees and the interconnectedness of human communities. Drawing on the inherent wisdom and functioning found in nature, the installation will encourage participants to reflect on the emotional bonds and shared values that underpin strong, supportive societies. It highlights how trees support each other, which allows them to survive longer. The installation, will question how can humans do this and guide participants through a giving and receiving experience that Aida titles as "Shared Roots" recognizing that we all are connected and have the ability as well as Aida believes responsibility to support each other because when the other is supported the collective thrives better. Projected images of local UK trees will connect attendees to the local environment and inspire them to engage with the natural world around them.
This focus on the powerful role of nature in mental well-being is deeply personal for Murad, who found solace in the natural world during periods of hardship and isolation. Her experiences with being semi-paralyzed for 4.5 years and isolation during the pandemic led her to seek out the tranquility and resilience of the natural world, fostering a deep bond with the trees and wildlife around her. Murad believes that our relationship with nature, if nurtured, can provide essential support for mental health.
Beyond this, Murad's installation will serve as a reminder of the harmony and balance that characterizes nature's "technology." As human innovation continues to progress, it is crucial to look to nature for lessons on creating sustainable systems that are in harmony with our environment. Respect for nature is not just a philosophical stance for Murad, but also a call to action amidst the ongoing climate crisis.
"When discussing technology, it is crucial to integrate nature into the dialogue. Humans have witnessed the imbalances and devastating consequences caused by our actions. In contrast, nature possesses a sophisticated equilibrium that we must amplify. It is time we empower nature's voice for the betterment of all globally." - Aida Murad
Aida continues "If trees have found a way to support each other, we humans must begin to design systems where no one is left behind."
TED Tech is TED’s first ever event dedicated entirely to emerging technology. Created by TED and Culture3, TED Tech will convene a group of future-focused and diverse minds at London’s Southbank Center, the largest cultural venue in the UK. Delegates will experience two days of inspiring TED Talks, connections, and new discoveries, alongside interactive sessions to explore real-world applications and cultural exhibits.
About Aida Murad
Aida Murad is a Jordanian US-based Impact Artist, Reiki master, Intuitive, and Coach. Her art journey began as a personal healing journey. Through her art, she seeks to create spaces where individuals feel seen, heard, and loved. Her works, created by painting with her fingers, have found places in numerous exhibitions and private collections globally. Prior to her art career, she was an Economist and Tech Founder, and she combines these skills with her artistry to create transformative art experiences that bring healing and beautify physical spaces.
About TED
TED began in 1984 as a conference where Technology, Entertainment and Design converged, but today spans a multitude of worldwide communities and initiatives exploring everything from science and business to education, arts and global issues. In addition to hundreds of TED Talks, TED produces podcasts, videos, and TED-Ed lessons that are translated into more than 100 languages and distributed around the world.
About Culture3
Culture3 harnesses the power of culture to ensure that new technologies deliver progress for all. Their network of thought leaders, industry-specific white papers, and globally-recognised events chart the near future and seek to establish best practice. In a world of negative news at one end and hype at the other, Culture3 provides an antidote, celebrating the best of emerging technologies to illustrate why they are going to change everything.
