Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 08, 2024
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Allen
|Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Auglaize
|Auglaize County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Brown
|Village of Georgetown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021
|Financial Audit
|Butler
|Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Champaign
|Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Champaign County Transit Commission
AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Clermont
|Central Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clinton
|Clinton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga
|Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Highland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Darke
|Greenville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Delaware
|Olentangy Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|SERS Examination
|Olentangy Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Fairfield
|Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Fayette
|Village of Jeffersonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hilliard Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|City of Whitehall
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Compliance Examination
|City of Bexley
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin County Veterans Memorial
1/1/2016 TO 12/31/2018
|Financial Audit
|Hamilton
|City of Mt. Healthy
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|Hardin
|Hardin Northern Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Ridgemont Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Hale Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Jackson
|City of Jackson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lawrence
|Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Licking
|Central Ohio Technical College
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024
|STRS Examination
|Logan
|Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lucas
|Sylvania Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Mahoning
|Boardman Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Mercer
|Recovery Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Miami
|Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Monroe
|Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Montgomery
|Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Paulding
|Village of Latty
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Pickaway
|Village of Tarlton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
|Preble
|Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Seneca
|City of Tiffin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|City of Fostoria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|City of Dover
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2014 TO 5/13/2021
|Special Audit
|FFR
|Van Wert
|City of Van Wert
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Wood
|Weston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wyandot
|Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Basic Audit
