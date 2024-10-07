Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 08, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Allen Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Auglaize Auglaize County Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Brown Village of Georgetown

1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021 Financial Audit Butler Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Champaign Jackson Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Champaign County Transit Commission

AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Clermont Central Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Clinton Clinton County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Highland Heights

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Darke Greenville Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Delaware Olentangy Local School District

School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 SERS Examination Olentangy Local School District

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Fairfield Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Fayette Village of Jeffersonville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hilliard Community Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit City of Whitehall

Alternative Compliance Examination

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Compliance Examination City of Bexley

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

City of Upper Arlington

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin County Veterans Memorial

1/1/2016 TO 12/31/2018 Financial Audit Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit Hardin Hardin Northern Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Blanchard Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Ridgemont Public Library

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Hale Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Jackson City of Jackson

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lake County Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lawrence Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library

1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022 Financial Audit IPA

Licking Central Ohio Technical College

State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024 STRS Examination Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority

Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lucas Sylvania Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Mahoning Boardman Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Mercer Recovery Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Miami Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Monroe Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Montgomery Miami Valley Risk Management Association

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Paulding Village of Latty

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Pickaway Village of Tarlton

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill

Financial Assurance Certification

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Lakengren Water Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Seneca City of Tiffin

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

City of Fostoria

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas City of Dover

SPECIAL AUDIT

1/1/2014 TO 5/13/2021 Special Audit FFR

Van Wert City of Van Wert

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Wood Weston Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures Wyandot Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Basic Audit

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.