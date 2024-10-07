Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, October 08, 2024

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, October 08, 2024.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Allen Village of Bluffton, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Auglaize Auglaize County Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Auglaize and Mercer Counties Convention and Visitors Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Brown Village of Georgetown
1/1/2020 TO 12/31/2021		 Financial Audit
Butler Monroe, Liberty Energy Special Improvement District, Inc.
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Champaign Jackson Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Champaign County Transit Commission
AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Clermont Central Joint Fire and Emergency Medical Services District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Clinton Clinton County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Lyndhurst Community Improvement Corporation
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Cuyahoga Valley Council of Governments
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Highland Heights
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Cleveland Heights University Heights Public Library
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Darke Greenville Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Delaware Olentangy Local School District
School Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 SERS Examination
Olentangy Local School District
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Fairfield Downtown Lancaster Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Fayette Village of Jeffersonville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Columbus Regional Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hilliard Community Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
City of Whitehall
Alternative Compliance Examination
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Compliance Examination
City of Bexley
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
City of Upper Arlington
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin County Veterans Memorial
1/1/2016 TO 12/31/2018		 Financial Audit
Hamilton City of Mt. Healthy
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Madeira Indian Hill Joint Fire District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit
Hardin Hardin Northern Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Blanchard Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mary Lou Johnson-Hardin County District Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Ridgemont Public Library
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Hale Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Jackson City of Jackson
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lake County Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lake County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lawrence Briggs-Lawrence County Public Library
1/1/2021 TO 12/31/2022		 Financial Audit IPA
Licking Central Ohio Technical College
State Teachers Retirement System Census Data Examination
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2024		 STRS Examination
Logan Logan County Metropolitan Housing Authority
Real Estate Assessment Center (REAC) Financial Assessment Submission Agreed-Upon Procedures
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lucas Sylvania Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Mahoning Boardman Township, Ohio Energy Special Improvement District
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Mercer Recovery Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Miami Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Monroe Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Montgomery Miami Valley Risk Management Association
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Paulding Village of Latty
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Pickaway Village of Tarlton
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit
Preble Preble County Sanitary Landfill
Financial Assurance Certification
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Lakengren Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Seneca City of Tiffin
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
City of Fostoria
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas City of Dover
SPECIAL AUDIT
1/1/2014 TO 5/13/2021		 Special Audit FFR
Van Wert City of Van Wert
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Wood Weston Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wyandot Wyandot County Regional Airport Authority
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Basic Audit

