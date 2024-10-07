The Conscious Beauty Collective Bands Together to Support Founders Devastated by Hurricane Helene

Asheville Hurricane Helene damage by Mark Hudson Car in Treasure Island, FL after Hurricane Helene

ADORAtherapy & Sun Drunk are the Recipients of a GoFundMe Campaign to Help Their Employees, Their Families and Their Small Businesses

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After Hurricane Helene struck Asheville, local wellness manufacturer and retailer, ADORAtherapy, found itself confronting significant challenges as the city faced a devastating flood. While the company has been impacted, it has not lost hope, thanks to its supportive community and timely expansion into Miami. The Asheville store, though closed due to the flooding, is receiving support from the newly opened Miami location, which is continuing to fulfill orders and support the Asheville team during this difficult time.

"We are grateful that while we lost access to part of our inventory due to flood damage, our operations continue through our Miami location which we opened in August. This means we can keep supporting our team in Asheville and keep business moving forward despite these setbacks," said Laura McCann, founder of ADORAtherapy.

Conscious Beauty Collective Collaboration for Relief Efforts

The Conscious Beauty Collective, a group of over 50 indie beauty and wellness founders, of which ADORAtherapy is not only a member but also a retail partner, is coming together to support them in this time of great need.

As small, independently owned, and mostly self-funded brands, the Conscious Beauty Collective was founded in 2022 to help each other grow through pop-ups, co-marketing, and collaborative events. It has picked up steam with pop-ups in 8 locations across the US, a digital magazine and expansion into trade shows and more.

Now, this tight-knit group is uniting to help both ADORAtherapy and Sun Drunk, a Florida-based brand also severely impacted by Hurricane Helene.

"In the past, I wouldn't have known who to talk to, but I have an amazing network of over 50 indie beauty brand owners," shared McCann. "I reached out to Lynn Power, the founder of the Conscious Beauty Collective, who I became close with through building out our Miami pop-up, and I asked her for advice. Everyone wanted to help. Lynn decided to set up a GoFundMe for us, and we are even brainstorming how to turn this into a legacy fund to help all our members in times of need. This community is amazing, supportive, and resilient."

Funds raised through the GoFundMe campaign will be split 50/50 between the two businesses. ADORAtherapy will use funds to support its Asheville store employees and address the loss of inventory.

“Our employees still have no water or electricity at home,” McCann continued, “and yet they are eager to work, stay in place, and help the business. Our manufacturing is in Asheville, and thankfully intact, with water and power as of Sunday, so we can keep going.”

Sun Drunk will use the funds to mainly replace lost inventory, as their home was flooded and uninhabitable. Cat Lepetit, the founder of Sun Drunk has struggled to find temporary housing for her and her family of five, while now also preparing for Hurricane Milton. Like many small businesses, much of her inventory was stored in her home and is not salvageable.

Cat echoes Laura’s sentiments, “We are still taking it day by day to figure out the basics – housing, school, food, gas. And now, we are facing another hurricane. My business is on hold as we sort this out, but we want to be able to get it back up and running as soon as possible as we’ve invested our heart and soul into it.”

Anyone who donates over $100 to the GoFundMe will get a box of Conscious Beauty Collective samples as our thank you for supporting small businesses in need. Lynn adds, “Launching a small business as a female founder without investors in a highly crowded category is hard enough. And now these founders are facing very difficult events outside of their control that could crush them. Their resilience is impressive and we want to help them persevere.”

Free Shipping Initiative

In addition to the GoFundMe campaign, Adoratherapy is offering free shipping on all online orders to encourage support for its Asheville community. Every purchase made will directly support the company's mission to rebuild and provide healing to those affected by Hurricane Helene. This initiative allows customers to contribute while receiving Adoratherapy’s mood-boosting products from the comfort of their homes.

“We believe in the power of healing, both through our products and through community support. Sometimes healers need to be healed, we are humbled by receiving so much support,” added Laura McCann.

