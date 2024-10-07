Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Opens Nominations for 2024 Inductees

Nominations for the 2024 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame are open from October 7-14, 2024.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is pleased to announce that nominations for the 2024 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame are now open. From October 7 to October 14, 2024, the public is invited to nominate deserving athletes, coaches, teams, and contributors who have made a lasting impact on Arizona's sports landscape.Nominations are accepted from both the public and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Trustee Board. Once submitted, each nomination undergoes a certification process to ensure the nominee meets the Hall’s criteria. Individuals must be placed on the ballot during the nomination period before they can be considered for induction.The Public Voting Period will take place from October 23 to October 30, 2024, ending at midnight. The new class of inductees will be announced on December 2, 2024. The official celebration will be held at the Crest Insurance Group Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on April 10, 2025, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix, Arizona. The event will be co-chaired by Micah Kinsler of MiCamp Solutions and Tim O'Neal of Goodwill Arizona."The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame is about honoring the legends who have elevated sports in Arizona to new heights," said Nikki Balich-Cammarata, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. "Nominations are accepted from the public and the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Trustee Board. The nominations are then certified to ensure the candidates meet the criteria before they can appear on the ballot. This process allows us to recognize the best of the best—those who have brought fame and honor to Arizona through their extraordinary accomplishments."AZHOF Eligibility Criteria:To be eligible for nomination to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, the candidate must meet one of the following three criteria:1. Be a native of Arizona, or2. Be immediately recognized as an Arizonan, or3. Have made at least two significant contributions to the athletic community in the State of Arizona.The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Trustee Board has the final authority in selecting inductees for the Hall.To submit a nomination, visit www.AZsportsENT.com by the October 14, 2024 deadline.About the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame: The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission owns the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, which was founded in 1957 by the Phoenix Press Box Association. The Hall of Fame honors athletes, coaches, administrators, and others who have made significant contributions to Arizona sports. To be eligible for the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, an individual must meet one of three criteria: a native of Arizona; immediately recognized as an Arizonan; have made at least two significant contributions to the athletics community in Arizona. For more information on the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, or to purchase tickets to the induction ceremony, please visit www.azsportshof.com About the Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission: The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission (ASEC) is a non-profit organization created in 1988. The Commission collaborates with hundreds of partners to help fulfill the mission of bringing national and international sporting events to the state; assisting in the promotion of existing events and Arizona sports teams; providing volunteer recruitment and organization for large-scale sporting events; and developing youth sports programs. In 2009, it assumed oversight of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, and in 2012, the Grand Canyon State Games. ASEC was the founding organization and owner of the 2015 NOVA Home Loans Arizona Bowl. For more information about the Commission call 480.517.9700 or visit www.azsportsent.com ###

