Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission Announces Historic 2024/2025 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Inductee Class

The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce its 2024/2025 Inductee Class, honoring an extraordinary group of individuals whose achievements and contributions have significantly shaped Arizona's sports landscape. This year's honorees are:Melissa Belote RipleyAn Olympic swimming legend, Melissa Belote Ripley captured three gold medals at the 1972 Munich Olympics at just 15 years old, cementing her place in sports history. Her stellar career continued at Arizona State University, where she was a standout member of the Sun Devils' swimming program, further showcasing her talent and determination. Belote Ripley's exceptional achievements in the pool, both on the international stage and at ASU, combined with her ongoing dedication to mentoring young athletes, have established her as one of Arizona’s most inspiring sports figures.A visionary sports executive and Owner of the Arizona Cardinals, Bidwill has not only been instrumental in the franchise’s growth and success but also in establishing the Valley as a world-class destination for the industry’s most elite and sought-after sporting events. While leading the Cardinals to new heights of on-field performance, Michael has also strengthened the community through impactful philanthropic initiatives and spear-headed the efforts to bring countless mega-events to our state, all of which cement his legacy as a driving force in Arizona sportsMike BibbyAn Arizona basketball icon, Bibby led the University of Arizona Wildcats to their first NCAA National Championship in 1997 and enjoyed a standout 14-year NBA career. Renowned for his leadership, clutch performances, and basketball IQ, Bibby continues to shape the sport as a mentor and coach for the next generation of players.Julie ErtzOne of the most accomplished soccer players of her generation, Ertz is a two-time Women’s World Cup champion and a key figure in U.S. Women’s National Team history. Hailing from Mesa, Arizona, she has become a beacon of excellence and leadership, admired for her skill on the field and her unwavering commitment to community outreach.Joe Garagiola Jr.A foundational figure in Arizona baseball, Garagiola served as the General Manager of the Arizona Diamondbacks during their 2001 World Series Championship run. His vision, leadership, and dedication to the game have left an indelible mark on the state’s sports history.A College Football Hall of Famer and one of the most decorated players in University of Arizona football history, Hunley was the Wildcats’ first consensus All-American. Beyond his legendary playing career, he has become a respected coach and mentor, inspiring generations of athletes with his passion for the game.Paul KonerkoA six-time MLB All-Star and World Series Champion, Konerko is celebrated for his storied career with the Chicago White Sox, leading the team to their 2005 championship. A proud graduate of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, his deep Arizona roots and remarkable accomplishments make him a treasured figure in the state’s rich baseball history.Matt Shott (Posthumously)A beloved figure in Arizona’s hockey community, Matt Shott dedicated his life to growing the sport and creating opportunities for young players. As the Senior Director of Amateur Hockey Development for the Arizona Coyotes, Shott spearheaded initiatives to make hockey more accessible across the state. His leadership with the Arizona Kachinas, the premier girls’ hockey program in Arizona, empowered young female athletes and fostered inclusivity in the sport. Shott’s induction into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame is especially significant as he was the public vote getter, earning thousands of votes cast in his honor. Through his unwavering passion and vision, Shott’s legacy continues to shape the future of hockey in Arizona and inspire countless lives.A Celebration of ExcellenceThe 2024/2025 Crest Insurance Group Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will take place on April 10, 2025, at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix. This highly anticipated event will honor the remarkable accomplishments of this year’s inductees, celebrating their profound impact on Arizona’s sports legacy. Leading the 2025 event as chairs are Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions, and Tim O’Neal, President and CEO of Goodwill of Central & Northern Arizona.Nikki Balich-Cammarata, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports & Entertainment Commission (ASEC), expressed her enthusiasm for the 2024/2025 inductee class: "This year’s Hall of Fame inductees are nothing short of extraordinary. Their achievements represent the pinnacle of excellence and inspire not just athletes but entire communities. Their contributions to Arizona’s sports history are a testament to the passion and legacy we celebrate in the Hall of Fame."Logan White, ASEC Board Chairman, shared his pride in this year’s honorees: "The 2024 inductees embody the spirit of Arizona’s sports culture. Their incredible accomplishments and unwavering dedication serve as a source of inspiration, showcasing the perseverance, leadership, and community impact that our Hall of Fame is proud to honor."Tickets and Event InformationThis unforgettable evening will celebrate the achievements of Arizona’s most iconic sports figures and their lasting contributions to the state’s vibrant sports heritage. Tickets for the ceremony go on sale starting January 30, 2025, and can be purchased at http://www.azsportsent.com/

