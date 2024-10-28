ARIZONA SPORTS HALL OF FAME PUBLIC VOTING OPENS OCTOBER 29, 2024

Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame voting opens to the public at 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 29, 2024, and will remain open until 11:45 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2024. This is a unique chance for Arizonans to help select and honor individuals who have made outstanding contributions to Arizona’s sports culture, including athletes, coaches, and leaders.WHEN:Voting Opens: October 29, 2024, at 12:00 a.m.Voting Closes: November 8, 2024, at 11:45 p.m.HOW:Public voting will be available online starting on October 29. Details on eligible nominees and voting instructions will be available on the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame’s official website.WHO:The Arizona Sports Hall of Fame celebrates those who have had a profound impact on Arizona sports. Each year, a new class of inductees is welcomed into the Hall of Fame, joining a distinguished group of sports icons who represent excellence and dedication in Arizona athletics.ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:There are no restrictions on how many nominees can be selected, but each person may vote only once. The Trustees will elect at least four (4) new members to the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame annually, while one (1) additional inductee will be selected through the public vote. All potential inductees must meet the Hall’s eligibility criteria, which can be viewed at www.azsportsent.com . The final decision and responsibility for induction into the #AZSportsHOF rests with the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame Trustee Board Members.QUOTE:"Every year, Arizonans have the incredible opportunity to recognize and celebrate the individuals who have shaped our state’s rich sports legacy,” said Nikki Balich, Executive Director of the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame. “Public voting empowers our community to honor those whose passion, talent, and commitment have inspired us all. This year, we look forward to welcoming a new class of inductees who exemplify the excellence and dedication that define Arizona’s sports culture.”

