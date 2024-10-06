UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003540

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421

DATE/TIME: 10/02/24 @ 0237 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery Road, Pownal

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference With Access to Emergency Services

ACCUSED: Paul St Pierre JR.

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/03/24 at approximately 1438 hours, Paul St Pierre turned himself in to Bennington Probation and Parole, where he was later transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and processed for the above charges. St Pierre was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: TBD

COURT: Bennington

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.