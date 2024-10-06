UPDATE: Shaftsbury Barracks / Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003540
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Stevens
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: (802) 442-5421
DATE/TIME: 10/02/24 @ 0237 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Montgomery Road, Pownal
VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Unlawful Restraint, Interference With Access to Emergency Services
ACCUSED: Paul St Pierre JR.
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Pownal, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/03/24 at approximately 1438 hours, Paul St Pierre turned himself in to Bennington Probation and Parole, where he was later transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks and processed for the above charges. St Pierre was later transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility where he was held without bail.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: TBD
COURT: Bennington
LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
