St Johnsbury Barracks / Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 24A5005781
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Elmore
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802 334 8881
DATE/TIME: 07/02/2025 @ 1629 hours
STREET: VT RT 122
TOWN: Sheffield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Glover Town Line
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Barbarra Lynch
AGE: 59
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Hero, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 1994
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: Camper
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: NONE
HOSPITAL: None
SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of the single vehicle rollover on VT RT 122, Sheffield near the Glover Town line. The operator was identified as Barbara Lynch of N Hero, VT. Lynch reported just purchasing the camper and was driving it back to N Hero. Upon traveling down a hill which then turns left, Lynch reported the brakes on the camper failed. Causing her to drive off the roadway, roll the camper onto its side and hit a tree which dislodged the body of the camper off the frame.
Lynch was able to get out of the camper without injury and with assistance from a few passersby. The camper is expected to be removed in the near future by the new owners.
Trooper Logan Miller
Vermont State Police
Troop A – Derby Barracks
35 Crawford Road
Derby, Vermont 05829
(802) 334-8881
