St Johnsbury Barracks / Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5005781

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Kimberly Elmore

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802 334 8881

DATE/TIME: 07/02/2025 @ 1629 hours

STREET: VT RT 122

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Glover Town Line

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Barbarra Lynch

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: N Hero, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 1994

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: Camper

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: NONE

HOSPITAL: None

SUMMARY OF CRASH: On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to the report of the single vehicle rollover on VT RT 122, Sheffield near the Glover Town line. The operator was identified as Barbara Lynch of N Hero, VT. Lynch reported just purchasing the camper and was driving it back to N Hero. Upon traveling down a hill which then turns left, Lynch reported the brakes on the camper failed. Causing her to drive off the roadway, roll the camper onto its side and hit a tree which dislodged the body of the camper off the frame.

Lynch was able to get out of the camper without injury and with assistance from a few passersby. The camper is expected to be removed in the near future by the new owners.

Trooper Logan Miller

Vermont State Police

Troop A – Derby Barracks

35 Crawford Road

Derby, Vermont 05829

Logan.Miller@vermont.gov

(802) 334-8881