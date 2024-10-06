Berlin Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007681
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally
STATION: Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10/03/24 at 1027
INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 in Williamstown
VIOLATION: DUI-DRUGS & Excessive Speed
ACCUSED: Ghat Adhikari
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/03/20204 Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on I89 in the area of mile marker 44 in Williamstown. The vehicle was stopped for driving 99mph in a posted 65mph zone. The operator was identified as Adhikari. Investigation revealed that Adhikari had operated while under the influence of drugs. Adhikari was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Adhikari was released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/21/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI-Drugs and Excessive Speed.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/24 at 0830
COURT: Washington
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.