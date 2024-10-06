Berlin Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4007681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally

STATION: Berlin

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10/03/24 at 1027

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 in Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI-DRUGS & Excessive Speed

ACCUSED: Ghat Adhikari

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/03/20204 Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on I89 in the area of mile marker 44 in Williamstown. The vehicle was stopped for driving 99mph in a posted 65mph zone. The operator was identified as Adhikari. Investigation revealed that Adhikari had operated while under the influence of drugs. Adhikari was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Adhikari was released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/21/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI-Drugs and Excessive Speed.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/24 at 0830

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

