Berlin Barracks / DUI & Excessive Speed

STATE OF VERMONT

CASE#: 24A4007681

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper William Nally                         

STATION: Berlin              

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 10/03/24 at 1027

INCIDENT LOCATION: I89 in Williamstown

VIOLATION: DUI-DRUGS & Excessive Speed

 

ACCUSED: Ghat Adhikari                                         

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: S. Burlington

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 10/03/20204 Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop on I89 in the area of mile marker 44 in Williamstown. The vehicle was stopped for driving 99mph in a posted 65mph zone. The operator was identified as Adhikari. Investigation revealed that Adhikari had operated while under the influence of drugs. Adhikari was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in Berlin for processing. Adhikari was released on a citation to appear in the Washington County Superior Court - Criminal Division on 11/21/24 at 0830 for the charge of DUI-Drugs and Excessive Speed.  

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/21/24 at 0830            

COURT: Washington

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

