Gyeonggi-do and Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator hosted ‘2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit × South Summit Korea’

Opening ceremony of the Gyeonggi Startup Summit × South Summit Korea Kim Hyun-Gon, Vice Governor for Economy of Gyeonggi-do Guests listening to ZENICOG's presentation at its booth Guests experiencing Beyond AI's AiMA virtual companion Kang Sung-Cheon, President of Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator

The global startup platform South Summit collaborated with Gyeonggi Startup Summit. 60 companies from 10 nations exhibited this event on September 25th and 27th

SUWON, GYEONGGI-DO, SOUTH KOREA, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hosted by Gyeonggi-do and co-organized by the Gyeonggi Business & Science Accelerator and South Summit of Spain, the ‘2024 Gyeonggi Startup Summit × South Summit Korea’ kicked off on the 25th at Suwon Convention Center.This event is Asia’s first international startup exhibition to collaborate with South Summit. It was prepared as part of Gyeonggi Governor Kim Dong-yeon’s pledge to establish Gyeonggi as a “Startup Heaven.”South Summit, launched in Spain in 2012, has attracted 13 trillion KRW (10 billion USD) in investment and produced seven unicorn companies. This year’s Gyeonggi Startup Summit will feature 253 booths, with 63 overseas startups from 10 countries, including Spain, China, and India, and 190 domestic companies participating.Kim Hyun-Gon, Vice Governor for Economy of Gyeonggi-do, Guillermo Kirkpatrick de la Vega, Spanish Ambassador to South Korea, and Maria Benjumea, Founder & President of South Summit, attended the opening ceremony. Kim Hyun-Gon said, “The future of Gyeonggi-do depends on startups,” and promised active support from the province.The summit focused on the innovative technologies of AI and deep-tech startups, featuring exhibitions, experiences, and open innovation programs. Over 80 speakers will deliver presentations on over 50 topics, including a keynote speech by world-renowned roboticist Professor Dennis Hong. Additionally, over 100 venture capital firms will participate in 1:1 meetings and IR sessions with startups.The startup pitch competition ‘The Next Big Thing’ and the ‘Global IR Challenge’ finals will take place on the final day. Gyeonggi-do aims to facilitate over 1,000 investment consultations over three days and offer substantial investment opportunities. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do’s representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange “In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo’s companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

