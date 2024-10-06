Burgum reaffirms support for Israel one year after Oct. 7 attacks; State Capitol to be lit in Israeli flag colors

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum issued a statement today reaffirming North Dakota’s support for Israel as Monday, Oct. 7, marks the one-year anniversary of the hostage-taking and attacks on Israel by the terrorist group Hamas. Burgum has directed the State Capitol to be lit in blue and white – the colors of the State of Israel’s official flag – tonight and Monday night.

“North Dakota stands steadfast in our support of Israel and its people as they continue to fight a seven-front war to defend their homeland against brutal attacks by Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran, the world’s leading state sponsor of terrorism,” Burgum said. “As we light the Capitol in blue and white in a show of solidarity with our democratic ally, we pray for the return of Israeli hostages and an end to this war that will allow all Israelis and Palestinians to finally live in peace.”

Burgum proclaimed last October 23-28 as a Week of Prayer in Support of Israel, stating, “North Dakota expresses its vigorous support and unwavering commitment to the welfare, security and survival of the State of Israel, and recognizes its right to act decisively in self-defense to protect its citizens.” The North Dakota Legislature overwhelmingly passed a resolution with similar language at the same time.