Discover the AEC Listing on XT Exchange

SINGAPORE, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are thrilled to announce that AEC will be listed on XT Exchange. The AEC/USDT trading pair has been available in the Innovation Zone (Layer 2).







About AEC

AEC is a groundbreaking project aimed at providing a universal trust environment, enabling billions of economic devices to achieve trusted interoperability of data and commerce. By offering a secure and scalable Layer 2 solution, AEC enhances the way devices and networks communicate in the digital economy, facilitating seamless and trustworthy transactions across platforms.

The listing of AEC on XT Exchange presents an exciting opportunity for both AEC and the XT community. By providing access to AEC's powerful infrastructure, XT enables its users to engage with a project that is at the forefront of decentralized commerce, furthering the mission of secure and efficient data interactions in the digital age.

Albin Warin, CEO of XT Exchange, expressed his excitement about the listing: "We are pleased to welcome AEC to our platform. AEC's vision of creating a trusted environment for data and commerce interoperability aligns well with XT's commitment to supporting cutting-edge projects that shape the future of blockchain technology. We believe this listing will provide immense value to our users and the broader crypto ecosystem."

Website: http://aec013.com.cn/

Blockchain Explorer: https://tronscan.org/#/token20/TTxk3zshawf6zHRyAUonQRormr6RtAwMWe

Whitepaper: https://32106356.s21i.faiusr.com/61/1/ABUIABA9GAAgyeW1twYojLWb1wc.pdf

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8M registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. XT crypto exchange offers a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. This includes crypto futures trading (USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts) and copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the futures grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts for profits.

Website: xt.com

X: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN

XT Exchange

Bella Wei

Listing@xt.com

AEC

asuvr13@aec013.com.cn

Disclaimer: This content is provided by XT exchange. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider. The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c6cc64d0-de17-441b-ae09-56c134c686c1

AEC Listing on XT Exchange AEC Listing on XT Exchange

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.