St. Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007560
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg
STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 6585 Memorial Dr, Lyndon (The White Market)
VIOLATION: Retail Theft
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: The White Market
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours, VT State Police St Johnsbury was notified of a retail theft that occurred at The White Market in Lyndon.
Anyone who has information about the incident or the identity of the individual is asked to contact the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
Tips also can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.