St. Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance

CASE#: 24A4007560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6585 Memorial Dr, Lyndon (The White Market)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: The White Market

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours, VT State Police St Johnsbury was notified of a retail theft that occurred at The White Market in Lyndon.

Anyone who has information about the incident or the identity of the individual is asked to contact the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

Tips also can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous