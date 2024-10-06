Submit Release
St. Johnsbury / Request for Public Assistance

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4007560

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Adam Aremburg                         

STATION: VSP - St. Johnsbury                     

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 6585 Memorial Dr, Lyndon (The White Market)

VIOLATION: Retail Theft

 

ACCUSED:  Unknown                                           

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM: The White Market

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 9/28/24 at approximately 1011 hours, VT State Police St Johnsbury was notified of a retail theft that occurred at The White Market in Lyndon.

 

Anyone who has information about the incident or the identity of the individual is asked to contact the St Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

 

Tips also can be submitted anonymously by texting keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES) or by going to https://cityprotect.com/forms/state.vt.us/anonymous

 

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

