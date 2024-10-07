Here’s Why Flyers Choose Private Jets Instead Of Scheduled Airlines

A majority of private jet users (88.6%) switch between private aviation and scheduled airlines based on schedules and time savings.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Private jets versus airline flights? New research with Private Jet Card Comparisons subscribers shows the choice between private aviation and scheduled airline flights is about time savings. Choosing private aviation is a practical solution focused on time savings, efficiency, and filling the gap in airline service.The research, completed in September 2024, surveyed 596 subscribers who currently fly privately or are considering it.The results show that the overwhelming majority of respondents—88.6%—use scheduled airlines and private flights. Of respondents who own private aircraft, 88.2% switch between scheduled airlines and flying privately based on the situation."Choosing private aviation is primarily a factor of airlines providing an inferior option or, in some cases, private flights replacing long drives. It's the same reason you or I choose to drive in our car or rent a car instead of taking a longer, more complicated bus or train option. Whether going to work or discretionary travel, we all balance the most efficient way to make the trip. This research shows private flyers go through the same process when choosing private aviation, " says Doug Gollan, President and Editor of Private Jet Card Comparisons.Private Jet Card Comparisons is a buyer's guide to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership. It enables subscribers to find the providers who best fit their needs from its database of over 80 providers and more than 500 program options.Nearly half (47.8%) of respondents who split travel between scheduled airline and private flights said airline and airport delays, cancelations, and congestion cause them to fly privately more often.Typical responses included, "It's just much easier and time efficient," and "Flying commercial is a complete mess from beginning to end and completely unreliable."According to the respondents, 68.9% said the top reason they choose private flying is "door-to-door time savings compared to airlines."The survey found that more than half (52.0%) used private aviation when they could fly from or to more convenient airports than scheduled airline flights.In the U.S., over 5,000 airports service private aviation, compared to under 500 with scheduled airline flights.A further 46.1% use private aviation to fly to their destinations when airlines do not offer a nonstop flight instead of connecting via a hub."A 45-to-90-minute nonstop private flight from a more convenient airport can cut total travel by three to six hours compared to using scheduled airlines, making it a practical choice if you can afford it," says Gollan, adding, "Many subscribers would gladly not spend the money to fly privately if there was a time-effective alternative."The ability to fly pets (37.3%) ranked fourth.More than one-third (34.8%) choose private flights over long car drives. Respondents said a private nonstop flight of less than an hour replaces driving five to eight hours by car.A similar 34.0% of respondents use private flights when airline schedules don't fit their needs.Other reasons to choose private skies include not having to check baggage (19.1%), connecting to an airline flight (15.0%), traveling with children (12.7%), and a more productive inflight environment (10.4%).TOP 10 REASONS FOR CHOOSING PRIVATE JETS OVER SCHEDULED AIRLINESQ. Which of the following reasons causes you to choose private aviation instead of other options (airlines, driving) for a specific trip?1. Door-to-door time savings compared to airlines……….........68.9%2. More convenient airports than airline flights……………..........52.0%3. No nonstop airline flights………………………………………......................46.1%4. Traveling with pets…………………………………………….............................37.3%5. Time savings compared to a long drive in the car………......34.8%6. Airline schedules don't meet my needs…………………............…34.0%7. Traveling with baggage, I would have needed to check...19.1%8. Easier connection to/from a scheduled airline flight......….15.0%9. Traveling with children……………………………………….......................…..12.7%10. More productive inflight environment…………….............………..10.4%Source: Private Jet Card ComparisonsOne respondent summed it up this way: "My choices are driven by whether commercial travel is an efficient use of time versus private travel, which is really only about money."The same survey found the top reason respondents were looking to switch private aviation providers with a more than 2-to-1 margin was "increased prices."According to the advocacy group Climbing Fast, private aviation in the U.S. supports over 1.2 million American jobs and $246 billion in economic output. ABOUT PRIVATE JET CARD COMPARISONSPrivate Jet Card Comparisons is a consumer buyer's guide subscription service incorporating private aviation programs, from on-demand charter and jet sharing to jet cards, memberships, and fractional ownership.

