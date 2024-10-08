Starlink Qatar Appoints a CEO to Lead Company into Next Phase of Growth

Cyril Anand (CEO, Starlink Qatar)

DOHA, QATAR, QATAR, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Starlink Qatar, a leading provider of consumer electronics, ICT, and BPO services, today announced the appointment of Cyril Anand as its new Chief Executive Officer. A Harvard alumnus with over 24 years of experience in the telecom and ICT sectors, Mr. Anand brings a proven track record of success and visionary leadership to Starlink Qatar, making him the ideal leader to guide the company into its next phase of growth and expansion.Throughout his career, Cyril Anand has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership and team-building skills, fostering a culture of collaboration and innovation. He has successfully led strategic initiatives in Digital Transformation, Smart city development and the launch of digital platforms, showcasing his ability to identify and capitalize on emerging opportunities. Cyril Anand also has a proven ability to drive revenue growth and expand market share through strategic sales and business development initiatives. These strengths, coupled with his deep understanding of the ICT industry, makes Cyril Anand the ideal candidate to lead Starlink Qatar into the future.As Starlink Qatar CEO, Mr. Anand is dedicated to advancing the company's growth by expanding its portfolio of innovative solutions, enhancing customer experiences, fostering a culture of continuous improvement through digitization and implementation of emerging technologies such as AI to drive efficiencies and create new propositions in the market. "I am excited to lead Starlink Qatar into this new chapter, working with our talented team to reach new milestones and further solidify our leadership in the region," said Mr. Anand. With his focus on innovation and commitment to operational excellence, Mr. Anand is poised to drive the next phase of the company's growth and success.Under Cyril Anand's leadership, Starlink Qatar is poised to strengthen its market position in consumer electronics, ICT, and BPO services. His strategic vision will further enhance the company's reputation as a leader both within Qatar and globally, driving innovation and excellenceAbout Us: Starlink, part of the Ooredoo Group, has been a pioneering retailer of mobile and accessories in Qatar since 2006. Over the years, it has expanded into one of the largest outsourced managed services providers, specializing in IT, installations, maintenance, and contact center management. Its diverse service offerings include retail, distribution, ICT, and outsourcing, tailored to meet the evolving needs of businesses and customers. For more information, visit our website at starlinkworld.com

