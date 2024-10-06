Gaza: A year of loss and pain

Prior to October of last year, Gazans were already living with challenges born out of multiple rounds of escalations in recent years and the impacts of closures, and limited humanitarian access.

After a year of devastating conflict, the grief and suffering of millions is profound. Civilians continue to bear the brunt of the heavy fighting with tens of thousands killed, injured, or missing. The destruction of essential infrastructure and the collapse of basic services—including healthcare—have reached catastrophic levels. Many people are struggling to survive amidst the ongoing hardship and challenges they face including active hostilities, widespread displacement, and a scarcity of resources.

The ICRC reiterates its calls for the protection of the civilian population, for access to all Palestinian detainees, and for adherence to international humanitarian law, including the baseline principle that civilians must be protected.