Statement on Incident in the 800 block of 16th Street, Northwest

Statement from Chief Pamela A. Smith:

At approximately 5:45 p.m., an adult male participating in a demonstration in the 800 block of 16th Street, Northwest attempted to light himself on fire. Members of the Metropolitan Police Department and members of the public immediately put out the fire. DC Fire and EMS responded and transported the man to an area hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The District of Columbia has a long and proud history of peaceful first amendment activities and the Metropolitan Police Department handles hundreds of protests, demonstrations, and other events every year. We will continue to support those who choose to protest peacefully and safely, and we will continue to hold accountable those who commit criminal acts while in our city.

I extend my gratitude and sincere appreciation to the members of the Metropolitan Police Department for assisting our local, state, and federal partners, and especially our community for helping us keep the District of Columbia safe for everyone.

