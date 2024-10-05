Suspects Arrest for an Armed Carjacking
The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of two suspects in an armed carjacking offense.
On Friday, October 4, 2024, at approximately 1:45 a.m., as the victim was walking to his vehicle in the 5200 block of Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, Northeast he was approached by two armed suspects. The suspects pointed a gun at the victim demanding the victim’s vehicle keys and property. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
At approximately 4:11 p.m. that day, the United States Capitol Police saw the armed carjacked vehicle and the two suspects in the 2400 block of East Capitol Street, Southeast. Both suspects were arrested, and a firearm was recovered.
20-year-old Taurian Anderson of Southeast, DC was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking, Carrying a Pistol Without a License, Armed Robbery, Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Reckless Driving, and Fleeing a Law Enforcement Officer.
18-year-old Terrell Edmondson, of Northeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Carjacking and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle.
The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the United States Capitol Police for their continued partnership and assistance with this case.
CCN: 24153532/24153916
