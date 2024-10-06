American Management University Confers First-Ever Honorary Doctorate to YoungHoon Kim, World’s Highest IQ Holder

AMU logo on dark wall AMU graduates pose for a group shot at their graduation in Bangkok Aug 2024

American Management University awards YoungHoon Kim, world’s highest IQ holder, its first Honorary Doctor of Science, highlighting AMU's rapid growth.

CHINO HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, October 6, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- American Management University ( AMU ) is excited to announce the conferment of its first-ever Honorary Doctor of Science in Cognitive Science to YoungHoon Kim , who holds the world’s highest recorded IQ of 276.As a young and rapidly growing university, AMU is dedicated to continually improving its academic offerings and pursuing additional accreditations to expand its global recognition. This milestone, along with AMU’s focus on creating flexible learning pathways through traditional coursework, research portfolios, and award validation, reflects the university’s commitment to innovation and academic excellence.Mr. Kim’s remarkable contributions to Cognitive Science, supported by his academic achievements from leading institutions such as King’s College London, Korea University, and Yonsei University, align with AMU’s vision of recognizing top global leaders in research and innovation.AMU will formally honor Mr. Kim at its 2025 Graduation Ceremony, tentatively scheduled for March in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.For more information on AMU’s programs and its mission to foster ethical leadership, innovation, and continuous improvement, visit amu.edu.eu.About American Management UniversityAmerican Management University offers a range of Bachelor’s, Master’s, and Doctoral programs designed for working professionals. AMU is dedicated to growing its academic portfolio and gaining broader accreditation as it works to position itself as a global leader in higher education.

