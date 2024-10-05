Gov. Justice amends special session call; asks Legislature to consider four additional items
“I’m confident we’re going to get everything across the finish line, because this is what the people of West Virginia are asking for: tax cuts, childcare aid, infrastructure upgrades, job creation, school improvements, school safety, and drought relief. Let’s get everything accomplished, and sign some bills.”
Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into a special session earlier this week to consider 27 pieces of legislation, six of which have already passed. The special session will continue Sunday evening.
