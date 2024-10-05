Gov. Justice amends special session call; asks Legislature to consider four additional items

“We’ve had some very productive conversations over the last week with the West Virginia Legislature, and I’m looking forward to them reconvening on Sunday as they take up these new additions and the rest of the bills from the original call. I’m grateful that they’ve already passed important legislation, including funding to help fix our roads and support the Communities In Schools program, which is making a huge impact across all 55 counties. However, there’s more work to be done. I would still like to see the Legislature pass another personal income tax cut as we march towards eliminating it entirely,” Gov. Justice said. “I’m confident we’re going to get everything across the finish line, because this is what the people of West Virginia are asking for: tax cuts, childcare aid, infrastructure upgrades, job creation, school improvements, school safety, and drought relief. Let’s get everything accomplished, and sign some bills.” Gov. Justice called the West Virginia Legislature into a special session earlier this week to consider 27 pieces of legislation, six of which have already passed. The special session will continue Sunday evening.



