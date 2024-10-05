PHILIPPINES, October 5 - Press Release

October 4, 2024 "Walang masasayang na oras! Magtatrabaho ako para sa Pilipino at magseserbisyo sa abot ng aking makakaya" -- Bong Go files candidacy for 2025 Senatorial elections On Thursday, October 3, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy at the Manila Hotel Tent in Manila for his reelection bid in the upcoming 2025 Senatorial elections. In a speech shortly after filing his candidacy, Go expressed his gratitude to supporters and reiterated his focus on continuing his work, particularly in serving the marginalized sectors of society. "Maraming salamat po sa mga sumusuporta sa amin nina Senator (Ronald) "Bato" (dela Rosa), ni Philip Salvador, ni Senator Robin (Padilla)," Go began, acknowledging the unwavering support of his colleagues and the public. "Basta kami po ay patuloy na magse-serbisyo sa inyo, sa mga kababayan naming Pilipino, ng buong katapatan," he added. Go emphasized that every moment counts in his role as a public servant. "Walang masasayang na oras. Magta-trabaho po kami para sa Pilipino," he affirmed, stressing his commitment to prioritizing programs that benefit the poor. He specifically mentioned that pro-poor initiatives would remain at the forefront of his legislative agenda, alongside his consistent push for better healthcare services. "'Pag mga programang pro-poor programs, susuportahan namin 'yan ni Bato. Hindi kami kumu-kontra basta makakatulong sa mga mahirap," he explained. Highlighting healthcare as a key priority, Go emphasized the need for further investments in the country's healthcare system, especially to assist Filipinos who struggle with hospital expenses. "The more we should invest sa ating healthcare system. The more na dagdagan pa natin ang pondo para sa health dahil maraming mga Pilipino ang naghihirap na hindi makalabas ng hospital," he stated. Go also reiterated his call to the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to ensure that funds are used effectively to promote health and protect the well-being of Filipinos. "Kaya nga po nananawagan ako sa PhilHealth kahapon, sobra-sobra 'yung pondo ninyo. Gamitin n'yo po sa mga mahihirap. Gamitin n'yo po. Ibalik nyo sa tao ang pera nila," Go urged. Go is the principal author and sponsor of Republic Act No. 11463, or the Malasakit Centers Act of 2019, which institutionalized the Malasakit Centers program. He also principally sponsored and is one of the authors of RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of specialty centers within existing Department of Health regional hospitals. Aside from his health initiatives, Go co-authored and co-sponsored RA 11984, also known as the "No Permit, No Exam Prohibition Act," which provides mechanisms as well as penalties to ensure that institutions will not be able to prevent disadvantaged students from taking examinations and other educational assessments due to outstanding financial or property obligations, such as unpaid tuition fees. Go also authored and co-sponsored RA 11960, known as the One Town, One Product (OTOP) Philippines Act. The OTOP program encourages Filipinos to take pride in their local products, providing a platform for small-scale producers to access a wider market. Furthermore, he has filed Senate Bill No. 420 to establish a short-term employment program for eligible individuals from underprivileged households. If enacted into law, this proposed measure would create the Rural Employment Assistance Program (REAP) to provide temporary employment opportunities to economically disadvantaged, impoverished, displaced, or seasonal workers. Go was one of the authors and co-sponsors of RA 11641, which created the Department of Migrant Workers. He also played a key role in creating the National Academy of Sports by authoring and co-sponsoring RA 11470. NAS combines secondary education with a sports-focused curriculum, offering a dual path for student-athletes to excel in their sports and academic endeavors. Additionally, Go is the principal author and co-sponsor of SBN 2451, also known as the Ligtas Pinoy Centers bill. This bill seeks to establish permanent, fully equipped mandatory evacuation centers nationwide to provide safer and more secure temporary shelters for evacuees. He also filed SBN 188, which aims to create the Department of Disaster Resilience (DDR). Reflecting on his past five years in public service, Go vowed to double his efforts if given another term in the Senate. "Ipapakita namin kung ano 'yung ginawa namin sa nakaraang limang taon, dodoblehin pa namin ang aming pagsisikap para tulungan ng Pilipino," he said. "Hindi po ako politiko na mangangako sa inyo. Gagawin ko lang po ang aking trabaho para sa inyong lahat." Go repeatedly expressed his gratitude to his supporters. He recalled a piece of advice from former President Rodrigo Duterte, which continues to guide his decisions: "'Yung pinaalala sa akin ni dating Pangulong Duterte, sabi niya, interest ng bayan, interest ng Pilipino. Gawin mo lang 'yung tama. At 'yan ang parating kong tinatandaan." Lastly, Go reaffirmed his allegiance to the principles of Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban), emphasizing that service to the Filipino people will always be his priority. "At parati sumusunod kami sa layunin po at prinsipyo ng PDP na unahin po 'yung pagsi-serbisyo sa mga kababayan nating Pilipino," Go concluded.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.