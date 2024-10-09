Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park Announces "Futaba Kindergarten Crafts Class: Autumn Leaf Crafts"

Explore nature and collect materials! Collect fallen leaves and decorate your own Shinchan!

The autumn event is being held at "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park" within anime park Nijigen no Mori through December 15

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori (Headquarters: Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President: Hiroshige Sadamatsu), located within Hyogo Prefectural Awaji Island Park, has announced a special Japanese autumn crafting experience for children of elementary school age and below, "Futaba Kindergarten Crafts Class: Autumn Leaf Crafts". The event is being held at a replica of Futaba Kindergarten which Shinchan attends, in the popular attraction Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park, from Saturday, September 14th to Sunday, December 15th. At the event, children can collect fallen autumn leaves and acorns within the vast nature of the park, arrange and paste them on drawing paper, and color them in with colored pencils to create their very own seasonal masterpiece.

■Event Overview

Duration: Saturday, September 14th - Sunday, December 15th

Hours: 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. (last entry 3:30 p.m.)

Location: "Futaba Kindergarten" at "Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park", within Nijigen no Mori (2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan)

Eligibility: Children of elementary school age or below with a Kids Free Pass ("Wanpaku (Mischievous) Pass" or "Chibikko (Little Kids) Pass"), Gold Ticket, or Premium Ticket

Content: At Futaba Kindergarten in Nonbiri Nohara, original coloring papers with designs exclusive to Crayon Shinchan Adventure Park are distributed. Children can collect fallen autumn leaves and acorns in the surrounding nature of the Kansai region, stick them onto the paper, color in their own decorations, and take the art home.

Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)

Website: https://nijigennomori.com/en/crayonshinchan_adventurepark/

ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK ⓒ臼井儀人／双葉社・シンエイ・テレビ朝日・ADK 1993-2024

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.