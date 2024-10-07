Los Toreros Muertos and KENKE present "Mi Agüita Amarilla Cumbia Flow" A Tribute to the Greatest Hits of Spanish Rock

Pablo Carbonell, Los Toreros Muertos & Diego Botero from Kenke.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- On September 26, the world witnessed the release of "Mi Agüita Amarilla Cumbia Flow," an innovative collaboration between the founder of the iconic Spanish group Los Toreros Muertos and the Colombian music collective Kenke. This song, part of Kenke’s first EP titled Tribute to the Greatest Idols of Spanish Rock, is now available on major streaming platforms.Recorded between Kenke House Studios in Orlando and Gaira Música Local in Bogotá, "Mi Agüita Amarilla Cumbia Flow" blends the characteristic Spanish sounds of Los Toreros Muertos with a fresh touch of Caribbean flow. The fusion of these styles promises to take the song to the top of the Latin music charts, showcasing the powerful union of two cultures through music and love.This release also marks a significant milestone for Kenke, as it kicks off a major partnership with ADA Music’s Latin division, the independent digital distributor of Warner Music Group.In the words of Mariangela Rubbini, Director of ADA for the Andes and Southern Cone regions, “We are excited and motivated to have Kenke as one of our partners, as it is a project that aims to innovate in the industry with new sounds, always in collaboration with long-standing musicians. Without a doubt, we will support Kenke in helping them grow throughout the region,” Rubbini affirmed.Pablo Carbonell, the founder of Los Toreros Muertos, is a living legend of Spanish rock. Born in Cádiz, he began his artistic career in the 1980s, founding Los Toreros Muertos in 1984, a group known for hits like "Mi Agüita Amarilla." His career includes collaborations in television and film, including directing the movie "Atún y chocolate," which was nominated for a Goya Award.Kenke, more than just a band, is a Colombian musical collective that seeks to transform the industry while respecting the sounds of its culture. In just two years, they have already won awards such as Best Production on Claro Música TV for the single "No Juegues," in collaboration with Mauro Castillo, composer and actor in "Encanto." Their latest hit, "La Fiesta del Pueblo," has surpassed one million views on YouTube.Kenke consists of renowned artists, including:Diego Botero: Founder of Kenke, entrepreneur, and musician committed to social welfare and music.Martín Velilla: Producer, singer, and arranger with three Grammy Awards for his work with Carlos Vives.Einar Escaf: Latin Grammy-winning percussionist and producer.Bernardo Velazco and Carlos Iván Medina: Founding members of the iconic band Distrito Especial.Chato Rivas: Bassist and co-founder of La Derecha, with a career that includes musical direction for Shakira’s “Pies Descalzos.”Alex Pérez: Bassist and co-producer, trained in the cultural project Batuta.The release of "Mi Agüita Amarilla Cumbia Flow" showcases Kenke’s boldness in blending styles and cultures, reinforcing their commitment to writing a new chapter in Latin music.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.