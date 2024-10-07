Vic Simianu, CEO, Sphinx Strategies, LLC, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Vic Simianu, CEO, Sphinx Strategies, LLC The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Vic Simianu, CEO, Sphinx Strategies, LLC, joins other leaders & trailblazers interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Vic has positioned Sphinx Strategies as a leader in the space, and it was a fascinating interview!” — Andy Jacob

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Vic Simianu , CEO, Sphinx Strategies, LLC for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Vic Simianu joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Sphinx Strategies, LLCOur mission is to become the nation’s most trusted independent specialty pharmacy consulting group, creating value for our clients and staff while catalyzing clinical, operational, and financial performance for our clients.Sphinx Strategies is a consulting group focusing on developing and maintaining highly-integrated and collaborative Specialty Pharmacy operations. While Payors and PBM’s continue to force adoption of enhanced competitive requirements, specialty pharmacies face the compounded effect of time constraints, regulatory hurdles, and constant reimbursement challenges. Sphinx Strategies targets the effectiveness and speediness of their approach by combining efforts in accreditations, operational excellence, and data analytics in each phase of their projects for clients to achieve and surpass double and triple-digit ROI’s per engagement. The Sphinx portfolio of clients range from independent pharmacies to large IDN’s, ACO’s, and publicly traded pharmacies and insurers.Accreditations often lay the foundation for specialty pharmacies to compete in the marketplace and develop key partnerships paramount to success in the industry. Being one of the first ACHC-Certified Specialty Pharmacy Consultants as well as achieving one of the first URAC Specialty Pharmacy accreditations, Vic has ridden the exponential growth within the SP industry as accreditations have become primary differentiators for pharmacies. He intimately understands the nature and history of the accrediting bodies, the rapid evolution of the accreditation standards themselves, and the ever-expanding value behind engaging and maintaining accredited processes.Vic Simianu joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Vic Simianu discusses the newest offerings of Sphinx Strategies, LLC, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Vic Simianu joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, "The interview with Vic Simianu was amazing. The success of Sphinx Strategies, LLC is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Vic Simianu on the video series. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Vic Simianu who are forging an incredible path for others. ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINE

DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur's mindset.

Vic Simianu, CEO, Sphinx Strategies, LLC, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

