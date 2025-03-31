Greg Woodward, Founder & CEO, Woodward Strategies, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Greg Woodward, Founder & CEO, Woodward Strategies The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Greg Woodward has played a pivotal role in the rapid growth and turnaround of multiple companies, including two multi-billion-dollar exits.

Greg Woodward, Founder & CEO, Woodward Strategies for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series. About Woodward Strategies Woodward Strategies is a revenue operations and inside sales advisory firm based in Washington, D.C., specializing in ramping and scaling inbound and outbound sales teams for B2B companies. Founded by Greg Woodward, the company offers management consulting services tailored for Chief Revenue Officers (CROs) and provides comprehensive training programs aimed at enhancing the effectiveness of sales teams. ​Greg Woodward, the Founder and CEO, has played a pivotal role in the successful turnaround and rapid growth of numerous companies, including notably two multi-billion dollar exits. His expertise lies in understanding the psychological aspects of sales and applying meticulous strategies to improve prospecting and sales processes. ​Woodward Strategies offers insights into effective sales techniques, such as the "BS Framework" for cold calling, which helps sales representatives reduce resistance and maintain the prospect's attention. The firm also emphasizes the importance of understanding the subconscious factors influencing prospects' responses to emails, advocating for A/B testing and iterative improvements to messaging strategies. Additionally, the company provides resources like video case studies addressing common mistakes in prospecting and strategies employed by successful salespeople to attract the market. Overall, Woodward Strategies combines psychological insights with practical sales techniques to help B2B companies enhance their sales operations and achieve significant growth. Greg Woodward joins other leading CEO's, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Greg Woodward discusses the newest offerings of Woodward Strategies, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. 