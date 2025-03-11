Sylvain Lafond, CEO & Founder, Vokeso, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Sylvain Lafond, CEO & Founder, Vokeso The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Sylvain Lafond, CEO & Founder, Vokeso for the Magazine's Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.

About Vokeso
Our main objective is to support businesses throughout their digital transformation and evolution.

Vokeso is a Microsoft certified partner for ERP systems, Dynamics 365 Business Central (formerly NAV) as well as CRM – Dynamics 365 Sales, Human Resources and Field Service.

Vokeso is a team of passionate professionals in full expansion. Certainly, the strength of our team is the quality and versatility of its members. Each employee brings his expertise and experience to bear in a spirit of partnership since our clients are the center of our priorities.

Team Skillset: Business Central, Dynamics CRM, Finance & Accounting, Manufacturing & Logistics, Strategic Planning, and all manner of competencies surrounding business systems.

In the interview with Andy Jacob, Sylvain Lafond discusses the newest offerings of Vokeso, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship.

