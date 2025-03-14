Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz joins trailblazers & leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Under the leadership of Lori Werner, Medical Marketing Whiz has developed proven systems for busy practitioners, allowing them to focus on patient care while increasing revenue. A great interview!” — Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Lori Werner , Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. Lori Werner joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz has an amazing team of experienced marketing professionals who are passionate about empowering healthcare organizations to build successful practices. Our team has a wealth of knowledge and experience in all aspects of digital marketing, including social media, email marketing, Local SEO, Reputation Management, Events & Seminars, Podcasting, and more. We work collaboratively with our clients to create customized marketing strategies that meet their unique needs and goals. Our holistic approach is centered around creating a strong, cohesive brand identity that resonates with patients and builds trust. Our team of marketing professionals are dedicated to providing exceptional service and driving meaningful results for our clients.Lori Werner joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Lori Werner discusses the newest offerings of Medical Marketing Whiz, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Lori Werner joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Lori Werner was amazing. The success of Medical Marketing Whiz is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Lori Werner on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Medical Marketing Whiz. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Lori Werner who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Lori Werner”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

Lori Werner, Founder, Medical Marketing Whiz, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.