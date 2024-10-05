Roadway Alert - i89 SB MM 76.6 Richmond

State of Vermont

In the area of i89 SB MM 76.6, Richmond traffic is slowed to 1 lane due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.



