MPD Arrests Suspect in a Southeast Homicide
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce a suspect has been arrested in a homicide that occurred in Southeast.
On Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at approximately 12:23 p.m., First District officers responded to the 1300 block of Pennsylvania Avenue, Southeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from gunshot wound injuries. He died at the scene.
The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Thomas Carlos Felder, of no fixed address.
On Friday, October 4, 2024, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 26-year-old James Rice, of Southeast, DC. Rice has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).
CCN: 24065217
###
