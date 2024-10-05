Governor and First Lady Justice issue statement on death of coal miner in Taylor County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice issued the following statement today after learning about the death of a coal miner in Taylor County. Colton Walls, 34, of Bruceton Mills, sadly passed away this afternoon from injuries he sustained while working as a longwall electrician at the Arch Coal, Leer Mining Complex. Walls is survived by his wife, Jonda, and his three children. “Our miners are the backbone of West Virginia, and every loss we experience hits us to our deepest cores,” Gov. Justice said. “The heart and soul of West Virginia are found in our coal miners, and today, we grieve the loss of one of our own. I’m told that Mr. Walls was truly dedicated, hardworking, and brave, and I know he’ll be dearly missed by many. It’s moments like these that remind us of the incredible sacrifices made by those who have the courage to be a miner. So, please hold his family and loved ones close in your hearts tonight. Cathy and I will continue to keep him and all our other miners in our prayers.” The West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety, and Training and the Mine Safety and Health Administration are at the mine site and will be conducting an investigation.

