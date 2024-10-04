U.S. Chamber Endorses Rep. Richard Hudson for North Carolina’s 9th Congressional District

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce announced its endorsement of Rep. Richard Hudson to represent North Carolina’s Ninth Congressional District. The U.S. Chamber endorses candidates for federal office who will stand up for free enterprise, including by vigorously advocating for public policy solutions that will spur economic growth, support jobs, and promote businesses of all sizes’ ability to continue to innovate and invest in America.

The U.S. Chamber’s Executive Vice President of Government Affairs Rodney Davis joined Rep. Hudson at an event at Guy M. Turner, Inc. in Greensboro, North Carolina to reiterate the Chamber’s support for his commitment to defending free enterprise and supporting America’s job creators.

“Richard Hudson and I were both elected to Congress in 2012, and from day one he has proven himself as a leader who is committed to pro-growth policies,” said Davis. “It is an honor to stand with him as a Chamber-endorsed candidate and I look forward to continue working together to strengthen our economy and support job creators across North Carolina’s 9th District.”

"As a proud champion of pro-business, pro-growth policies, I'm grateful to be endorsed by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce,” said Congressman Hudson. “From lowering taxes to cutting burdensome red tape, I will never stop fighting to ensure businesses in North Carolina and across the country can thrive."

