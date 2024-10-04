F&G seeks information regarding the killing of grizzly bear in Clark County west of Island Park Reservoir

On September 2nd, an adult female grizzly bear was found shot and killed in Clark County near Lower Shotgun Road, in the Willow Creek drainage, west of Island Park Reservoir. Fish and Game is seeking information from the public regarding the incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone that may have heard or seen something.

“We rely on the public to help us protect their natural resources,” says Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “No detail is too small. If you know anything about this incident, please make the call”. Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law with no current hunting season in Idaho.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290, Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.