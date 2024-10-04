Submit Release
News Search

There were 403 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,832 in the last 365 days.

F&G seeks information regarding the killing of grizzly bear in Clark County west of Island Park Reservoir

On September 2nd, an adult female grizzly bear was found shot and killed in Clark County near Lower Shotgun Road, in the Willow Creek drainage, west of Island Park Reservoir. Fish and Game is seeking information from the public regarding the incident and would appreciate hearing from anyone that may have heard or seen something. 

“We rely on the public to help us protect their natural resources,” says Regional Conservation Officer Barry Cummings. “No detail is too small. If you know anything about this incident, please make the call”. Grizzly bears are protected by both state and federal law with no current hunting season in Idaho.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Upper Snake Regional Office 208-525-7290Citizen’s Against Poaching hotline1-800-632-5999 or report online at https://idfg.idaho.gov/poacher. Callers may remain anonymous, and a reward is being offered for information that leads to a citation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

F&G seeks information regarding the killing of grizzly bear in Clark County west of Island Park Reservoir

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more