Founders for Kamala Launches ‘Do Something Day’ on October 8, 2024 to Champion Harris-Walz Campaign

Nationwide events mobilize local and global communities to support Kamala Harris for President

We invite people nationwide to organize events, big or small, to inspire and activate voters. Together, we will ensure our future stays on the path of progress” — Allison Byers, Co-founder of Founders for Kamala

BOSTON , MA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founders for Kamala, a grassroots organization of founders, entrepreneurs, and small business owners, proudly announces the launch of “ Do Something Day ” on October 8, 2024. This initiative will rally communities across the U.S. and abroad to generate excitement and support for Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.Small businesses and innovative companies are the foundation and future of the U.S. economy. The founders and entrepreneurs driving these ventures support a vision of economic growth that includes access to capital, skilled workforce development, and a stable political environment, all of which are at stake in this election.“The ability to innovate and build strong businesses under a trustworthy government is on the line. It’s essential we partner with leaders who are ready to face these challenges head-on,” said Allison Byers, Co-founder of Founders for Kamala. “Vice President Kamala Harris represents the pro-business, forward-thinking leadership we need to secure our future. We invite people nationwide to organize events, big or small, to inspire and activate voters. Together, we will ensure our future stays on the path of progress.”In collaboration with coalition partners like VCs for Kamala, Geeks & Nerds for Harris, Women in Tech for Harris, and many others, Founders for Kamala will help organize and amplify events across the country on October 8th to engage voters, raise funds, and build momentum for the Harris-Walz ticket. The full list of planned events can be found here (updated daily): https://bit.ly/dosomethingday-calendar . Some highlights include:• Karaoke for Kamala (Las Vegas, Nevada)• Courageous Conversations: Finding Common Ground (Virtual Event)• Bipartisan Breakfast (Boston, MA)• Lemonade Stand (Virtual Fundraiser)• $47 for #47 Fundraiser (Oakland, CA)• Communities of Impact: Tech Skills Workshop & Sip N’ Shop for the Future (Virtual Event)Founders for Kamala is calling on supporters to host their own events—large or small—on Do Something Day, to inspire voter participation and amplify the campaign’s message. Events can range from community gatherings to virtual meet-ups, but all are united in driving action in this crucial election.The day will culminate in a virtual celebration, bringing participants together to honor their collective impact and inspire continued volunteerism in the final four weeks of the election.For more information on how to host or attend an event, visit: Founders for Kamala – Do Something Day ( https://www.founders-for-kamala.com/do-something-day Stay connected by following Founders for Kamala on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter) @foundersforkamala. Join the conversation using the hashtag #DoSomethingDay.List of participating coalition partners:VCs for KamalaGeeks & Nerd for HarrisYouth for HarrisCreatives for HarrisWomen in Tech for HarrisWomen Execs for HarrisSocial Workers for HarrisDads for KamalaCaravans for KamalaMultiracial American CoalitionFounders for DemocracyKids 4 KamalaMen for HarrisCat Ladies for KamalaSurvivors for HarrisPoets for HarrisCreators for KamalaNassau County Women For HarrisMuslim Women for HarrisAANHPI’s for KamalaDog Moms For DemocracyAfghan Americans 4 HarrisHotties 4 HarrisAfricans in the Diaspora for Harris-Walz

